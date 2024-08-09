SOLILOQUIO (I WOKE UP AND HIT MY HEAD AGAINST THE WALL) Comes to Battersea Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tiziano Cruz will bring the UK Premiere of SOLILOQUIO (I WOKE UP AND HIT MY HEAD AGAINST THE WALL) to Battersea Arts Centre this October. Performances run 30 October and 1-2 November at 7pm.

A festive procession leads to a powerful performance exorcising centuries of injustice and shining a light on indigenous cultures.

Inspired by childhood memories and the 58 letters written to his mother during the Covid-19 pandemic, artist Tiziano Cruz presents Soliloquio, a heartfelt performance aimed at highlighting and exorcising centuries of abuse and erasure.

Soliloquio focuses on the indigenous communities of northern Argentina. Cruz was born and raised in the remote province of Jujuy near the borders of Chile and Bolivia. Dispensing with traditional folkloric imagery, he delivers a scathing critique of those in power who perpetuate discrimination, exclusion and injustice in a world which sidelines and subjugates indigenous artists.

Soliloquio opens with a procession led by Cruz as he takes to the streets, accompanied by a Latin American marching band and dancers, reflecting Cruz’s core community. Though welcoming, he addresses the realities of ethnicity, class and societal limitations. Via his compelling prose, these themes unfold as Cruz’s rousing festive parade becomes a rally for the forgotten and for change.

The second half of Soliloquio takes place in Battersea Arts Centre’s Council Chamber and sees Cruz now alone with his audience. His unflinching monologue delves deeper into his rural origins, beloved family and restricted access to acceptance as an artist. As his physical language intensifies, Cruz’s vulnerabilities and revelations are tempered with raw defiance as he vows to those who love him most, not to allow the art world to compromise him further.

Having previously toured across South America, Canada and most recently in Europe at this year’s Festival d’Avignon, this work has allowed Cruz access to the previously unreachable field of contemporary theatre - a manifesto for the recognition of differences. As generous as it is urgent, Soliloquio is an invitation to build the future instead of simply waiting for it.

“After a standout run at Festival d'Avignon this summer, we're delighted to continue Tiziano Cruz's successful global tour of Soliloquio hosting the UK premiere here in Battersea this October. Raw, poetic and uncompromising, Soliloquio is a visceral, timely watch for London audiences telling the true story of the ongoing marginalization of indigenous bodies and exploring universal questions on art, justice and identity” Pelin Başaran, Head of Programming, Battersea Arts Centre

About Tiziano Cruz

Tiziano Cruz is an interdisciplinary artist creating work that fundamentally brings together visual and theatrical language, performance and artistic intervention in public spaces. In his own country he has been funded by the Fondo Nacional de las Artes and the Instituto Nacional del Teatro, Argentina and was a winner of the Bienal de Arte Joven 2019 and winner of the ANTI award, Finland, 2023. He is the founder of the Cultural Management Platform ULMUS, dedicated to the mediation between different cultural organizations in Argentina and neighbouring countries. He has worked as Content Producer at the Centro Cultural Recoleta in Buenos Aires. His works have toured Chile, Brazil, Mexico, the USA, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Finland and the USA.

Soliloquio was winner of the ANTI-FESTIVAL award in Finland 2023 and nominated for the awards Best Latin American Show, Premios Talía, Academia de las Artes Escénicas de España 2023, and Best New Young Artistic Direction – ZKB Zürcher Theatre Spektakel Sponsorship Awards – Switzerland 2022.

