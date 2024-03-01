SKELETON CREW Will Make UK Premiere at Donmar Warehouse This Summer

The Donmar Warehouse has added Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew to the programme for Michael Longhurst’s final season as Artistic Director.

Morisseau’s 2016 play was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Play, for its 2022 Broadway run. This production, which marks the UK première, opens on 4 July and runs until 24 August with previews from 28 June. Olivier Award-winner Matthew Xia directs.

Priority booking for Skeleton Crew opens Friday 1 March, with public booking from Wednesday 6 March.

Skeleton Crew replaces the previously announced production of Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust, which due to unforeseen circumstances will no longer be part of the Donmar’s 2024 season.

In 2008 Detroit, one of the city’s last surviving car factories is threatened with closure. A tight-knit group of workers face crushing economic reality. Torn between loyalty to each other and their own self-interest, can they hang on to their dreams, to their ambitions, to hope?

Detroit-born playwright Dominique Morisseau’s masterful feeling for voice and character brings depth and authenticity to a story about the human effects of a global financial crisis.

Dominique Morisseau is the author of The Detroit Project (a three play cycle) which includes the following plays: Skeleton Crew (Atlantic Theater Company), Paradise Blue(Signature Theatre) and Detroit ’67 (Public Theater, Classical Theatre of Harlem and NBT). Additional plays include: Pipeline (Lincoln Center Theatre), Sunset Baby (LAByrinth Theatre); Blood at the Root (National Black Theatre) and Follow Me To Nellie’s (Premiere Stages). She is also the TONY nominated book writer on the new Broadway musicalAin’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations (Imperial Theatre). Dominique is alumna of The Public Theater Emerging Writer’s Group, Women’s Project Lab, and Lark Playwrights Workshop and has developed work at Sundance Lab, Williamstown Theatre Festival and Eugene O’Neil Playwrights Conference. She served as Co-Producer on the Showtime series Shameless (three seasons). Additional awards include: Spirit of Detroit Award, PoNY Fellowship, Sky-Cooper Prize, TEER Trailblazer Award, Steinberg Playwright Award, Audelco Awards, NBFT August Wilson Playwriting Award, Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, OBIE Award (2), Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellowship, Variety’s Women of Impact for 2017-18, and a MacArthur Genius Grant Fellow.

Matthew Xia is the award-winning Artistic Director of ATC (Actors Touring Company). He was previously Associate Artistic Director at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester, (where he established OPEN EXCHANGE, an artist development scheme for over 400 next generation theatre-makers); Director-in-Residence at the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse; Associate Director at Theatre Royal Stratford East; Associate Artist at the Nottingham Playhouse, as well as a founding member of Act for Change. For theatre, his directing credits include the Olivier Award-winning Hey Duggee – The Live Theatre Show (Kenny Wax Family Entertainment/Cuffe & Taylor), the Fringe First award-winningFeeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen (FMP/Roundabout and Bush Theatre), Tambo & Bones (ATC/Stratford East), The Architect (ATC/GDIF), Rice(ATC/Orange Tree), The Wiz (Ameena Hamid Productions/Hope Mill/BBC Big Night of Musicals), Family Tree (GDIF/ATC), 846 Live (Theatre Royal Stratford East/GDIF), Amsterdam (ATC/Orange Tree/Plymouth Theatre Royal), Blood Knot (Orange Tree), Eden (Hampstead Theatre), One Night In Miami… (Nottingham Playhouse/Bristol Old Vic/HOME), Into The Woods, Frankenstein (Royal Exchange Theatre), Wish List (Royal Exchange Theatre/Royal Court), Shebeen (Nottingham Playhouse/Theatre Royal Stratford East), Sleeping Beauty (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Dublin Carol (Sherman Theatre), Blue/Orange, The Sound of Yellow (Young Vic), Sizwe Banzi is Dead (Genesis Future Director Award Winner - Young Vic/Eclipse), The Blacks (CoDirector, Theatre Royal Stratford East), I Was Looking at The Ceiling and Then I Saw The Sky (Co-Director, Theatre Royal Stratford East/The Barbican) and Suckerpunch Boom Suite (The Barbican/NitroBEAT)