SIMON DAY AND FRIENDS is Coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November

The star of the BBC’s The Fast Show, The Simon Day Show, Brian Pern and King Gary performs a night of comedy featuring some of his much loved Fast Show characters.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Fast Show star and character comic Simon Day will bring his new show to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

The star of the BBC's The Fast Show, The Simon Day Show, Brian Pern and King Gary performs a night of hilarious comedy featuring some of his much loved Fast Show characters including Billy Bleach, Dave Angel Eco Warrior and Tony Beckton at the SJT on Saturday 12 November at 7.45pm.

Simon Day and Friends can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Saturday 12 November. Tickets, priced at £19, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.





