SHAW2020 to Present Summer Tour Of MRS. WARRREN'S PROFESSION

SHAW2020 will present a summer tour of Mrs Warren's Profession.

Mrs Warren's Profession is a provocative play written by the renowned Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw. Premiered in 1893 but banned for its controversial subject matter- the oldest profession in the world. The play delves into the complex relationship between a mother, Mrs. Kitty Warren, and her daughter, Vivie, as they grapple with issues of morality, social expectations, and the economic constraints faced by women in the Victorian era.

SHAW2020, winners of a 'Standing Ovation' award from London Pub Theatres Magazine and 'Best Show' at the Birmingham Fringe Festival for their production of Shaw's Village Wooing, have updated the timeline of Mrs Warren's Profession, delivering a fresh perspective to Shaw's classic work by bringing the action forward slightly to the 1930s. An era where women continued to struggle against a patriarchal, capitalist society, offset by a sense of twentieth-century empowerment on the horizon.

The Shaw Society have supported the production's visit to Shaws Corner, Bernard Shaw's National Trust home "It's wonderful that Shaw's home is once again a thriving open-air theatre, showcasing Bernard Shaw's genius. The Shaw Society is delighted to play its part in keeping this tradition alive" said Maureen Clark-Darby, Chair of The Shaw Society.

The historic venue holds special significance for The Shaw Society as it has been a hub for Shavian performance since 1952, when they instituted an annual pilgrimage from London, to celebrate Shaw's birthday on 26th July with readings of his works, in his garden.

The Shaw Society is a charity committed to promoting Shaw's writings and theatre, this collaboration underscores SHAW2020's mission to engage modern, diverse audiences, while honouring the playwright's contributions to literature and theatre.

The summer tour will visit four venues throughout July and August, providing a diverse audience the opportunity to experience Shaw's contemporary relevance. The tour kicks off at The Jack Studio theatre in London from 16th July, before heading to Hertfordshire at Shaw's Corner for the playwright's birthday weekend on 26th & 27th July, with a matinee at the nearby Campus West theatre in Welwyn Garden City on 28th July, and returning to London for final performances in Chiswick's Theatre at the Tabard from 7th August.

For tickets and more information, visit The Shaw Society website