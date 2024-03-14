SHARK IN THE PARK Comes to The Dukes, Lancaster Next Month

Performances run Fri 12th April 1pm & 4pm; Sat 13th April 11am & 1pm.

By: Mar. 14, 2024
SHARK IN THE PARK Comes to The Dukes, Lancaster Next Month
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

All three of Nick Sharratt's 'Shark in the Park' books are performed live on stage at the Dukes, Lancaster next month.

“When Timothy Pope receives a brand new telescope for his birthday, boy is he excited to test it out at the park! But wait… is that really a shark he can see?”

Audience  are invited to join Timothy and his Elvis loving Dad on their adventures, meeting lots of other fun characters along the way, not to mention a tap dancing seagull!”

The show seamlessly combines all three of Nick Sharatt's well-loved books; Shark in the Park, Shark in the Dark and Shark in the Park on a Windy Day. A highly talented Scottish cast, audience participation and fantastic songs bring these books to life for all the family.

Venue: The Dukes, Lancaster 

Dates: Fri 12th April 1pm & 4pm; Sat 13th April 11am & 1pm

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/shark-dukeslancaster or call 01524 598500




Videos