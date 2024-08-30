SHAPARAK KHORSANDI: SCATTERBRAIN ​​​​​​​Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of Britain's most beloved and most scatterbrained stand-ups will bring her new show to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Having reassessed her life through the prism of an ADHD diagnosis in last year's funny and touching memoir, Shaparak Khorsandi lets you back into her mind (warning: it's cluttered in there).

Among other things, this show (on Wednesday 2 October) will be a love-letter to letter-writing, a trip back through her early years as a comic and woman-about-town, and a whirlwind tour of a hilarious, sometimes frantic brain. At least, it might be. With one of the UK’s most delightfully shambolic comics, raconteurs and writers, all that’s guaranteed is – as ever – a night of memorable entertainment.

Although it might not be remembered by Shaparak herself, that’s part of how ADHD works. And actually, we’ll probably check in with her in case she’s decided to start a career as an antique furniture expert instead. The diagnosis has helped Shaparak make sense of many aspects of her behaviour and personality, as movingly chronicled in her warmly received book Scatterbrain. In this national tour of the same name, a woman who deserves the tag of national treasure uses her newly liberated mind as a springboard for a comedic rollercoaster ride.

Shaparak Khorsandi is a hugely loved performer and writer, a British Comedy Award nominee, an I’m A Celebrity contestant, author of fiction and non-fiction, star of Live At The Apollo and multiple radio shows, and many more things besides.

Shaparak Khorsandi: Scatterbrain can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Wednesday 2 October. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Comments