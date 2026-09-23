SHAKESPEARE'S COUSIN to Premiere at White Bear Theatre
The production features Robin Kingsland, Danny Solomon, and Alex Townson in Moore's exploration of the Reformation and its contemporary resonances.
White Bear Theatre will premiere Shakespeare's Cousin, a play by actor, writer and director Jonathan Moore exploring the life of poet and Jesuit priest Robert Southwell, and the interrogation that brings him face to face with Sir Richard Topcliffe, Queen Elizabeth I's torturer of choice.
The Reformation. Spies. Intrigue. The Armada at the door. Brutal torture of those perceived to be enemies of the state at the behest of Queen Elizabeth I.
One in three Jesuit priests are arrested, tortured and executed in front of baying mobs at Tyburn Tree. Paranoia grips the land. Thought crimes are brutally punished.
Into this dangerous, tense world steps young radical genius Robert Southwell. The most celebrated poet of his age, he was the favourite of his cousin, Shakespeare, whose plays are influenced by his work.
But outside the world of literary studies and academia, he is now largely forgotten. Why? Southwell was both a poet of genius and the most subversive of things one could be at the time: a Jesuit priest.
The interrogation of Southwell by Topcliffe is the lens through which Moore examines the ideas and wider impact of the Reformation, whose cultural and political effects still shape our world today. With contemporary resonances including censorship, religious bigotry, cancel culture, xenophobia and the cost of being an artist at a time of state oppression, Shakespeare's Cousin is very much a play for today.
The cast includes Robin Kingsland as Sir Richard Topcliffe, Danny Solomon as Robert Southwell and Alex Townson as Sir Oliver.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
|
Steeleye Span
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/19-10/19)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Stockport Plaza (4/25-4/25)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/29-12/29)
|
Magic at the Gatehouse
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (10/12-10/12)
|
Disney Princess - The Concert
Bradford Live (4/03-4/03)
|
Love's Labour's Lost
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (10/08-10/11)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Bristol Beacon (3/19-3/19)
|
Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family
Scarborough Spa Grand Hall (4/23-4/23)
|
Attention All Shipping: A Celebration of the Shipping Forecast
Victoria Theatre Halifax (9/30-9/30)