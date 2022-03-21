SCAB Begins At The White Bear Theatre, 26 - 30 April

Encompass Productions presents SCAB, written by Luke Stapleton, Tuesday 26 April to Saturday 30 April, 2022 at White Bear Theatre, Kennington - London.

A chance encounter between two dilapidated souls transcends into a dark and mischievous odyssey into the murky recesses of a forgotten mind. With toast.

Set in an English coastal town, Scab delves into themes of family and loneliness with a humorous, sharply written story by Luke Stapleton (Love/Ruin - The Space, The Capture - BBC), with this new version presented by acclaimed new writing company Encompass Productions (RISE, Bare Essentials).

Directed by Jamie Biddle (Clybourne Park - Park Theatre) and performed by Conor Lowson (The Bay, Vera - ITV), Scab is a one-person play about social responsibility in a world where nobody cares.

Scab will play at the White Bear Theatre, Kennington from 26 to 30 April as part of Encompass' Homecoming Theatre Festival, returning by popular demand for a second year with more shows to be announced very soon. Tickets for Scab are now on sale.

Creative producer Liam Fleming said:

"Encompass is thrilled to be presenting this new version of Scab and working with such an accomplished creative team to bring this fascinating play to the stage. Homecoming Theatre Festival is all about giving space for voices to come home to where they belong. New work, performed as it should be, in a theatre, in front of a live audience."