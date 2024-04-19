SARDINES & PERSONAL BEST Double Header Comes to the Alphabetti Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alphabetti Theatre has a long history of launching the careers of some of the North East's most exciting talent. This Spring, two fantastic early-career playwrights will perform their shows in this double bill, all scored by award-winning folk artist, Ruth Lyon.

Sardines by Emily Ash, tells the story of Molly, an emotionally complex character whose mind is always running at 100mph. She doesn't understand the world. Her personal life is a mess, but she's trying her best to figure things out. The play unfolds on the tube, whilst packed in like a tin of sardines and asks, 'What if something happened and you couldn't just "get on with it?'

Emily shares what inspired her to write this story. "I've had many recent conversations about life in your 20's, trying to find the balance between becoming a functioning adult and still wanting to be a kid, being broke, not feeling like you fit in. I found a lot of people have negative thoughts towards the way the world is developing and the misogyny that still underpins society. They share my feelings that we are all encouraged to keep up a positive exterior and maintain the 'get on with it you'll be fine' type attitude that is instilled into us."

Personal Best by Jude Nelson is a story about the search for love, self-acceptance and leggings that aren't see through. The protagonist, George, is on a mission to be strong and sexy. If she happened to find a boyfriend too, it would simply be a bonus. This isn't what she envisioned at this stage in her 20s, 6.30am at the gym completely of her own freewill. But sometimes when you're trying to find that coach in your life, the best person you find is yourself.

Ash and Nelson are supported by Ruth Lyon, a Newcastle based-folk artist who celebrates strength in vulnerability and the allure of imperfection, challenging societal norms in their music. She will be making an original score for their pieces as well as exhibiting some solo work alongside the plays.

Sardines & Personal Best will be showing at Alphabetti Theatre on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th of May at 7.30pm on the main stage. Tickets are £15 with concessions available.