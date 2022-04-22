SAMSKARA Returns To The Yard For Four Weeks This Summer

The Yard Theatre today announce the return of their sell-out world premiere production of SAMSKARA, which originally played for two weeks in 2021 and was later extended for an additional week due to demand for tickets. Returning now for a four week run from 27 June to 23 July 2022 (press night on 30 June), SAMSKARA is written and directed by Lanre Malaolu and produced by The Yard and Shereen Hamilton.

Four generations of Black men are trying to understand themselves in a world that tells them that they have to be strong. They tell their stories, their bodies intertwine, they move for themselves and for one another.



Inspired by real-life testimonies, SAMSKARA is an explosive fusion of movement, hip-hop dance and text; an exploration of Black masculinity, vulnerability, and the cycles of fatherhood.



Moving through joy and suffering, laughter and longing, this soul-baring odyssey by award-winning artist Lanre Malaolu is an ode to what it means to be a Black man in Britain today.

In addition to this four week run, The Yard are also excited to announce SAMSKARA+, a series of events around specific performances of SAMSKARA. This includes two 100 Black Men nights on 15 and 22 July and two on-stage banquets immediately after the show on 1 and 7 July. For more info about these events plus schools' performances please see the listings below.

Tickets are from £12. Prices increase as the theatre fills - the earlier you book the cheaper it will be. Booking link: www.theyardtheatre.co.uk/theatre/events/samskara