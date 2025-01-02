Royal Opera House Launches Maria Callas Tour Featuring Angelina Jolie's Costumes From Biopic MARIA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate the UK cinema premiere of MARIA starring Angelina Jolie on 10 January 2025, the Royal Ballet and Opera will be hosting an exclusive tour honouring Maria Callas' time in Covent Garden.

Featuring rare behind-the-scenes access, the tour will give visitors unprecedented insight into Maria Callas' life and her onstage career at Covent Garden. The tour will also give visitors an exclusive, up-close look at two costumes worn by Angelina Jolie in MARIA, designed by the celebrated Costume Designer, Massimo Cantini Parrini.

From acclaimed director Pablo Larraín (Spencer, Jackie), MARIA, tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest female opera singer, relived, and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.

Maria Callas had a storied career on the Royal Opera House stage. From making her Covent Garden debut in Norma in 1952 to performing her last ever opera to a packed London audience in Tosca in 1965, Callas' performances at the Royal Opera House are still revered as some of the best of all time. Describing her own time at the Royal Opera House as a “love affair”, Maria Callas' story is not complete without mentioning her iconic performances on the Main Stage.

Running for one weekend only on 18 January and 19 January 2025, tickets for this special edition tour are on sale now.

