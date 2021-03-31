Royal Opera House Announces New Friday Premiere - The Royal Ballet's Symphonic Variations

The Royal Opera House will continue its #OurHousetoYourHouse programme, featuring online broadcasts that can be accessed by audiences around the world for just £3.

On Friday 2 April at 7pm GMT we stream The Royal Ballet's Symphonic Variations (1946) - Frederick Ashton's luminous masterpiece which celebrates its 75th anniversary this month. This breathtaking, abstract work on the beauty of pure movement features Principal dancers Marianela Nuñez, Vadim Muntagirov and Yasmine Naghdi among its cast.

Titles currently available to view on-demand via stream.roh.org.uk include: The Royal Ballet's Concerto (2019) Elite Syncopations (The Royal Ballet, 2020), The Marriage of Figaro (The Royal Opera, 2015) and The Dream (The Royal Ballet 2017).

As part of our ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Opera House content continues to be available via BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. The Royal Opera's 2018 performance of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Keith Warner's acclaimed production is available to listen to again in full. Presented by Tom Service, these performances feature Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and a stellar cast including soprano Nina Stemme as Brünnhilde; baritone John Lundgren as Wotan; mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Fricka; and tenor Stefan Vinke as Siegfried, among others. In addition, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala, Royal Opera All-Star Gala and Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Beethoven's Fidelio are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.