Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Lauren Cuthbertson becomes Principal Guest Artist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrated dancer Lauren Cuthbertson becomes Principal Guest Artist with The Royal Ballet after over two decades performing with the Company. Cuthbertson is regarded as one of the world’s leading ballerinas, celebrated for her artistry, musicality and dramatic flair across the breadth of The Royal Ballet’s repertory. She is a leading exponent of Frederick Ashton and Kenneth MacMillan ballets and has created numerous works with some of the world's leading choreographers including Wayne McGregor, Christopher Wheeldon and Cathy Marston.

An exciting new Season lies ahead for Cuthbertson, beginning with her debut as The Queen of Hearts in Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a ballet in which Cuthbertson created the title role of Alice in 2011. In January Cuthbertson also makes her debut as Tatiana in John Cranko’s Onegin.

Kevin O’Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, comments, “In her 22 years with the Company to date, Lauren has combined her brilliant technique with a distinctive brand of warmth, wit and lyricism to illuminate so many different roles. She has inspired choreographers to create new works on her and continues to inspire new generations of aspiring dancers. I am delighted to support Lauren’s continued artistic development in this next phase of her career.”

Lauren Cuthbertson says, "I am thrilled to announce my new role as Principal Guest Artist with The Royal Ballet. After over two decades with this incredible company, I am excited to step into a new chapter that will allow me to build on my experiences and develop in new ways, both on and off the stage. The Royal Ballet has been my home, where I’ve had the privilege to learn, grow and be inspired alongside so many talented artists. While my role will change, I look forward to continuing to perform for our cherished audiences and taking on new creative challenges that will shape my future in dance. Thank you to everyone who has, and is, supporting me throughout this journey. I am deeply grateful.”

Comments