Royal Ballet First Soloist Nicol Edmonds Debuts With Scottish Ballet This Winter

Royal Ballet First Soloist Nicol Edmonds will perform with the Scottish Ballet for a limited run of shows this winter as The Prince in The Nutcracker. For this anticipated debut, Edmonds will partner with Scottish Ballet Principal Marge Hendrick as his Sugar Plum Fairy.

Edmonds will perform in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness. His first performance in Glasgow will be on 12thDecember and his final show will be in Inverness on 24th January.

Nicol Edmonds comments ‘I'm thrilled to be heading to Scotland to guest perform the role of The Prince in Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker. I can't think of a better place to spend the festive period and I'm looking forward to performing across the breadth of the country and sharing the stage with the dancers of Scottish Ballet.’

Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score played live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra and inspired by the 2014 version by company founder Peter Darrell, the production features direction and choreography by CEO and artistic director Christopher Hampson. set and costumes by Lez Brotherston and lighting by George Thomson.

Nicol Edmonds joined The Royal Ballet in 2012. He was promoted to First Artist in 2014, Soloist in 2015 and First Soloist in 2021. Edmonds’ repertory with The Royal Ballet has included Leontes (The Winter's Tale), Espada (Don Quixote), The Prince (Cinderella), Prince Siegfried (Swan Lake), Prince (The Nutcracker), Lensky (Onegin) and roles in Monotones II, Enigma Variations, Concerto, Dances at a Gathering, After the Rain, Obsidian Tear and ‘Emeralds’ (Jewels).

