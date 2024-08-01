Rosa Corbishley Appointed as Executive Director of Wiltshire Creative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wiltshire Creative has announced that Rosa Corbishley is appointed as Executive Director of Wiltshire Creative, working alongside Artistic Director Gareth Machin as joint CEO.Currently Development Director of Bristol Beacon, Corbishley led the fundraising for the £132 million capital transformation of the venue. She takes up the position from Monday 14th October.

Corbishley’s extensive experience in senior leadership and income generation roles in the culture sector will make her an invaluable asset to Wiltshire Creative. Her expertise will help the company deliver on aspirations for artistic and community programmes and develop their venues to ensure the charity continues to thrive.

Rosa Corbishley said today, “I am thrilled to be joining Wiltshire Creative. The cultural riches of Salisbury are unique; with a nationally respected producing theatre, a beautiful arts centre and International Arts Festival.

“Wiltshire Creative’s vision to deliver joy and transformative cultural moments to its communities attracted me to this role.

“I have followed Wiltshire Creative’s journey since my very happy time there working for Salisbury Festival from 2008-2011. I am eager to begin working with joint chief executive Gareth Machin, Artistic Director and the entire board. I look forward to meeting with our audiences, supporters, funders and creatives, and continuing the brilliant work.”

Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative Gareth Machin commented, “I am incredibly excited to be welcoming Rosa to the organisation. Her wide-ranging skillset, energy and vision will be a huge asset as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. This is an excellent appointment for Salisbury and the wider region and I’m looking forward to working alongside her as we look ahead to the next chapter for Wiltshire Creative.”

Chair of the Board for Wiltshire Creative, Doric Bossom added, “The members of the Board of Wiltshire Creative are absolutely delighted that Rosa will be joining us shortly as Executive Director. Rosa greatly impressed the recruitment panel with her energy, insight and ambition.

“As Development Director of Bristol Beacon, Rosa built a very strong track record in senior management, leading her team in developing relationships, growing income and driving positive change. Wiltshire Creative, like other arts organisations around the country, faces significant challenges in the context of rising costs and reducing real-terms funding.

“With Rosa jointly leading the company alongside our Artistic Director, Gareth Machin, the Board believes that Wiltshire Creative will be well placed to navigate these pressures and build a resilient organisation that can continue to deliver high-quality cultural experiences to the communities of Salisbury, Wiltshire and beyond.”

Corbishley returns to Wiltshire Creative after having previously held the position of Communications and Development Manager of Salisbury International Arts Festival (2008-2011).

Most recently, in her role as Development Director of the Bristol Beacon (held since 2012), Corbishley was instrumental some of the venue’s most celebrated events, including theImmersive Care Home concert with Aurora Orchestra, the live stream to 17,000 care homes nationally of the London Symphony Orchestra during the pandemic and a new commission from Jonathan Dove. She has been pivotal in securing key funding for the charity totalling £132 million to date for the Transformation of Bristol Beacon.

Prior to Bristol Beacon she held roles with Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Royal Northern College of Music and the Audience Agency.

Corbishley acts as the Vice Chair for Wiltshire Music Centre, trustee for Spike Island, Bristol Zoological Society and The Earthsong Foundation (a grant-giving Foundation).

