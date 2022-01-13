Riverside Studios Announces Full Line Up Of Brand New Bitesize Festival

Riverside Studios announces the full line up of specially curated brand-new theatre initiative Bitesize Festival. To kick off the year, Riverside's Bitesize Festival showcases work from fresh new talent and award-winning performers. The programme offers a variety of punchy, thought-provoking, and inspiring theatre and play-readings, with each performance an hour or shorter, allowing audiences to see one at a time or enjoy multiple events across one evening. Tickets are accessibly priced, starting at £10 with discounts available for multiple bookings.

Following their run of DJ Bazzer's Year 6 Disco, ChewBoy Productions returns to Riverside Studios to open the festival with these words that'll linger like ghosts till the day i drop down dead on 18 January. Pip Utton joins the line-up with hit solo show Playing Maggie from 26-30 January alongside Claire Parry's Intolerable Side Effects, before Neck and Neck Theatre present new work by Jonathan Lewis - A Level Playing Field. Ivantiy Novak's Samaadhi, a play in development, runs 3 February - 5 February alongside Clementine Bogg-Hargroves's Skank. The Devil's in the Chair by Eoin McAndrew runs 6 February before Nick Warren's Sunday Morning and Sinéad O'Brien's No One is Coming run 8 February - 13 February to complete the line up.

Rachel Tackley, Creative Director of Riverside Studios, says today "For everyone intending to start 2022 with fresh energy, and to get back to the joy of live performance, we are delighted to be offering an exciting array of bitesize theatre, championing new work from inspiring artists. We aim to inspire you to see something different and challenge yourself to see new things with this programme..."

Tickets: £10, £15 or, book three or more shows for a 20% discount