Rising Stars Join Lineup For New Cheshire Festival THE BRIT FEST

Rising stars and regional talent are set to entertain crowds at a brilliant new festival coming to Cheshire this summer. The Brit Fest takes place from July 5-7 at the Ashley Hall Showground at Altrincham.

Organisers have already announced a roll call of British music acts and chart-toppers for the festival's main stage, including Scouting for Girls, Cast, Dodgy, The Feeling, Paul Young, Kim Wilde, T'Pau, Toploader, Fleur East, Heather Small, Hot Chocolate, and Bonnie Tyler who will headline the Saturday night.

Now they have also revealed the full line-up for the site's ABC+ Warranty Stage.

Bands, choirs, solo acts and covers outfits will all appear on the stage over the three-day event, with the roster of performers including Manchester's The Covasettes, M60 and Prose, along with fellow Indie bands The Bartells, Idyllic, The Height, South by Zero, The Bliss and Weird Science, acoustic singer-songwriter duo Jack & Daisy, female string group String Infusion, award-winning indie rock artist Jacob Reddy and jazz soloist Beth Dunham, the UK's renowned Rock Choir, Altrincham's The Music Place choir and Britain's Got Talent's The Big Sing.

DJ Jugsy will get the party started with a special set, while a bespoke comedy show promises big laughs courtesy of trio of funnymen - Geordie Geoff, Perry Reilly and Michael Frankland.

And there will also be activities and appearances on the stage – named for official festival partner ABC+ Warranty - over the weekend, including wellness and inspiration motivation from Wilmslow-based Yogalife, motivational speaker – and founder of Civvy 2 Commando – David Coleman, and author Kerry McIntosh who will read from her new book.

Meanwhile The Brit Fest also boasts a huge additional programme of fantastic festival entertainment across the showground site.

For thrill-seekers there is TimberJacks Axe Throwing, described as the UK's ultimate axe throwing experience; the ABC+ Warranty Free Fall, the Extreme Mountain Bike Show featuring five times British Champion and European Champion Danny Butler and his team in a nail-biting show of jaw dropping stunts and agility, and Royal Marines and Commando experience Civvy 2 Commando. There is also the chance to meet the stars from the Manchester Storm ice hockey team and try to shoot a puck past the goalie.

The John Collins Fun Fair promises both white knuckle rides and family friendly fun.

Film fans can pop into the Sol Cinema, a solar-powered vintage caravan showing classic British short films, while youngsters can relax on beanbags at the Big Hat Tipi Children's Cinema.

Samba Espirito will bring irresistible carnival energy or follow the Manchester Pop Trail around the site to discover the amazing history and facts about some of the musicians who have played in the Northwest.

And the entertainment also includes recycling workshops, a Glam Shack, crafts, vintage clothing, and classic car displays – along with the chance to win a new Toyota Aygo.

Jon Belfield, stage manager and curator of the ABC+ Warranty Stage, says: “I'm really excited to present this fantastic line-up for the ABC+ Warranty Stage, and I know festivalgoers are going to absolutely love the programme we have created.

“While The Brit Fest main stage will see sets from star names in the global music industry, the ABC+ Warranty Stage offers us the chance to connect with the community and to present and celebrate up and coming talent and some of the brilliant artists we have in the region. This is a really important part of the festival's core ethos.”

The Brit Fest, organised by Olivier nominated brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet, is sponsored by award-winning, Top 200 UK law firm Myerson, and Partners are ABC+ Warranty, Delta Hotels, Camden Town Brewery, Ashley Hall Showground, Go Goodwins, LWC and Marlish.