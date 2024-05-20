Ria Lina Brings RIAWAKENING to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stand-up comic Ria Lina will bring her highly anticipated debut tour, Riawakening, to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

In the aftermath of a global pandemic, comedian and scientist Ria Lina has had a Riawakening and sees the world differently. In this new show, at the SJT on Wednesday 19 June, Ria tackles the issues of coming out of a global pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today.

Fearless, provocative, and very funny, Ria Lina is the only Filipina comedian in British stand-up and a hugely admired talent in the comedy industry.

She has been seen on Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You?, Mock the Week, Lovestruck High, Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction, Richard Osman’s House of Games, The Last Leg and Celebrity Mastermind.

Riawakening can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Wednesday 19 June. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Comments