Reading Rep Celebrates Success Of Schools and Libraries Tour of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG

The production has so far reached over 500 under 4-year-olds.

By:
Reading Rep Theatre has celebrated the success of the libraries and schools tour of their new production of The Rumble Under the Rug, which has been created in partnership with Reading Libraries and is directed and written by Helen Eastman, after sell-out successes at Reading Rep with Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas, and Alby the Penguin Saves the World.

The production has so far reached over 500 Under 4-year-olds, who otherwise may not have been able to access the show, with parents saying that the production was a “great idea for a kids show” and teachers declaring that their students “were mesmerised”.

The production sees Holly Burns, who recently made her professional debut in Reading Rep's Peter Pan, take on the role of investigator Dr Hubbub in the production.

There's something rumbling under the rug. What could it be?  Is it an alien, a tiger, or a monster? Never fear – Dr. Hubbub has arrived to investigate, but she needs your help!

Join us on this interactive adventure to discover who is hiding under the rug, and how we can make them welcome in our world.

The Rumble Under the Rug, features composition by Patrick Stockbridge (Reading Twilight Trail) and design consultation by Miriam Houghton, will now have a limited run of the full production at Reading Rep Theatre from 31st May – 3rd June.

Simon Smith, Reading Borough Council, Library Services Manager, said of the tour's success, “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Reading Rep Theatre once again and to welcome so many families to our Libraries for the wonderfully received The Rumble Under The Rug. It really shows that the families of Reading are invested in what our town has to offer culturally, and we're excited to continue responding to that interest in new, innovative, and fun ways.”

The theatre are committed to making their productions accessible to those who may not have access to the arts, with all tickets for the run at Reading Rep being priced at £5.

Tickets are on sale at Click Here. Babes in Arms tickets are available for a £1 administration fee.




