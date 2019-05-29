ROCK OF AGES Cast Share Tips To Local Performers At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Youth members of Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company (BHMTC) are ready to rock having had a priceless opportunity to meet the cast of the UK touring production of ROCK OF AGES at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre ahead of performing their own production of the show in July.

Seven members of Brierley Hill Musical Theatre company got to go backstage after the opening night performance of ROCK OF AGES at the Grand Theatre to receive advice and inspiration from the actors playing the parts in the professional touring production of the smash hit show, which plays in Wolverhampton until Saturday.

Members of the professional cast at the Grand Theatre include Blue's Antony Costa who plays Stacee Jaxx, Coronation Street's Kevin Kennedy playing Dennis, Pop Idol and West End star Zoe Birkett playing Justice and West End's Jodie Steele playing Sherrie - who were all on hand to pass on invaluable tips to the local budding actors who will perform the very same roles from 18 - 20 July at Crestwood School Theatre, Kingswinford.

Press & PR Manager at the Grand Theatre Scott Bird said; "the Grand Theatre strives to reach as many people as possible through the magic of theatre and any chance to involve and inspire young people is something we're very proud to nurture and support. Many of the staff who work here share a love of the stage and performing - we understand that opportunities such as meeting and learning from the cast of professional shows will go a long way to encourage and support the crucial next generation of theatre makers and theatregoers."

BHMTC Director Chris Psaras said; "We're so grateful to the Grand theatre and the company of Rock Of Ages for allowing us this opportunity which was an invaluable and inspirational experience for our cast. I'm sure they've all learnt a huge amount which will benefit them when we come to perform the high school edition of the same show in July."

Josh Hawkins who will play Drew in the Brierley Hill production met his professional counterpart Luke Walsh and said; It was an absolute privilege being able to meet the cast after, I don't think I've ever been so star struck, it's really inspired me to push myself harder and really do the show justice!"

ROCK OF AGES plays at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre until Saturday 1 June. Tickets are available in person at the Box Office, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

For more information on Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company and their production of the show, visit bhmtc.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You