RESET THE STAGE: 7 New Monologues Filmed In Empty London Theatres Will Be Presented by The Mono Box and Apatan Productions

The Mono Box has announcedRESET THE STAGE, a collection of 7 filmed monologues written by 7 emerging, ethnically diverse writers performed by established actors on the empty stages of 7 London theatres in lockdown will stream live online on Thursday 17th June at 7.30pm.

This series of short films featuring actors Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Star Wars: Rogue One, Sex Education), Ken Nwosu (Killing Eve, Sticks & Stones) and Danny Kirrane (Don't Forget the Driver, Peterloo) The evening will be introduced by Patrons of The Mono Box, Sir Derek Jacobi, Youssef Kerkour, Susan Wokoma and James Norton. All ticket sales will raise money for the continual work of the company nurturing and providing opportunities to emerging theatre talent.

RESET THE STAGE was created during COVID-19 as a platform for ethnically diverse writers' voices to be heard at a time when we need them the most. Through mentorship with leading playwrights including Duncan MacMillan, Alice Birch, Lucy Prebble and Theresa Ikoko these 7 young writers have been encouraged to speak boldly about where they are and where they would like to be. All the pieces have been directed by Roberta Zuric, who was part of The Mono Box's PLAYSTART new writing programme in 2018 and was mentored by Ned Bennett. RESET THE STAGE also partnered with creator of photographic series Our Empty Theatre - Helen Murray.

TO BOOK: https://www.themonobox.co.uk/reset-the-stage