Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
RED ROBIN'S WINTER SONG to Tour Nationally This Autumn
Directed by Wendy Harris, the production follows a brave robin discovering friendship and courage as winter arrives.
Tutti Frutti is taking Red Robin's Winter Song, a brand-new children's play by award-winning author and playwright Manjeet Mann, on tour this autumn.
The Leeds-based children's theatre company is producing this joy-filled winter story for young children and their families. The production started this month and is touring nationally, culminating with a Christmas season at Leeds Playhouse from 12–23 December.
Manjeet's enchanting tale follows one small but brave Red Robin who stays behind as the other birds leave for winter. Encountering a quiet and unfamiliar world, Robin discovers new friends, learns to see the beauty around them, and finds the courage to sing their own special winter song.
Filled with beautiful music, playful adventures and cosy storytelling, this heartwarming production celebrates friendship, courage, and finding where you truly belong.
Red Robin's Winter Song is designed for children aged 3 + and is gentle enough for even the smallest theatregoers.
Manjeet's work has earned plaudits from critics and audiences alike, with her stage adaptation of her debut novel Run, Rebel winning best production at the 2025 Off West End Theatre Awards.
Wendy Harris, Tutti Frutti's artistic director who is also directing the show, said: 'We are delighted to be working with such a gifted writer as Manjeet. Red Robin's Winter Song is a gentle, heartwarming tale that is just the tonic as the autumn colours change and the nights draw in.
'I love the way Robin discovers that being different can be a strength, and that you don't have to follow the crowd to find where you belong. Manjeet brings warmth, humour and real emotional depth to the story, while making these big themes accessible to our youngest audiences.'
Writer Manjeet Mann said: 'It's a real privilege to be working with Tutti Frutti, an inspirational theatre company that is known across the country and beyond for its brilliant, inclusive storytelling.
'I hope Red Robin's Winter Song brings as much joy to audiences as it did to me writing it.'
For more information and to book tickets visit Tutti Frutti
Tour Dates
The Kenton, Henley-on-Thames – Oct 29
The Nest, Chichester – Oct 30
Tetbury Goods Shed, Tetbury – Oct 31
The Wesley Forest of Dean Arts Centre, Arts in Rural Gloucester, Cinderford, Gloucestershire – Nov 7
Arts Centre Washington, Sunderland – Nov 14
Junction, Goole – Nov 15
Artsreach, Dorset – Nov 28 & 29
Leeds Playhouse, Leeds – Dec 12 to Dec 23
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