Cast Set For DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL at Leeds Playhouse

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The full company has been announced for Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Leeds Playhouse. Artistic Director Tom Wright's spectacular festive production will play in the epic Quarry Theatre from 19 November 2026 to 16 January 2027, led by acclaimed West End star Joel Montague in the iconic title role.

Joel is one of the UK's most celebrated musical theatre performers, best known for his acclaimed appearances in Hamilton, Waitress, Funny Girl, School of Rock and Chicago. Most recently he starred as Buddy in the West End revival of Elf The Musical and will bring his trademark comic timing, magnetic stage presence and exceptional musical theatre credentials to Dr. Seuss' legendary festive mischief-maker.

Making his stage debut as Young Max will be local actor Jack Arnold, while Yorkshire star of TV and stage Matt Sutton (A Woman of Substance, Channel 4; Reykjavík, Hampstead Theatre) plays Old Max.

The residents of Who-ville will be brought to life by a company of acclaimed performers including Alison Fitzjohn as Grandma Who, Luke Latchman as Papa Who, Sharon Wattis as Mama Who and Timothy Speyer as Grandpa Who.

The Ensemble Company features Tom Ansell, Sèyí Awe, Kathryn Barnes, Emily Barnett-Salter, Jessica Barton, Jack Campbell, Zephaniah Gould, Harumi Maeda, Cara Gabrielle Thomas and Jacob Whawell. Together they will create the vibrant world of Who-ville, performing multiple characters and bringing the production's festive spectacle, choreography and musical numbers to life.

The cast combines performers with experience across the West End, UK touring productions and regional theatre, assembling a company full of exceptional vocal talent, comedy and storytelling skill for this brand-new UK production, which forms a centrepiece of Tom Wright's ambitious inaugural season at Leeds Playhouse.

Director Tom Wright said: 'This is exactly the company this show deserves. It's a brilliant mix of talent, including some wonderful performers with strong Leeds and Yorkshire connections, all coming together to fill the Quarry with joy, energy and festive spirit. Bringing Who-ville to life on our stage this Christmas is going to be something really special, and I can't wait for audiences to feel that for themselves.”

Joining director Tom Wright on the creative team are Set & Costume Designer Simon Higlett; Assistant Designer and Costume Supervisor Rachael Griffin; Choreographer Tinovimbanashe Sibanda; Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer and Supervisor Alice Hardy; Lighting Designer Jai Morjaria; Sound Designers Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time; Musical Supervisor Nick Barstow; Musical Director Livi Van Warmelo; Assistant Musical Director Jonathan Mitra; Band Fixers Andy Barnwell and Richard Weeden of BW Musicians Ltd; Associate Director Gitika Buttoo; Video Designer Gino Ricardo Green; Adult Casting Director Annelie Powell CDG; Casting Associate Charlotte Agnew Fox and Young Company Casting Directors and General Managers Keston & Keston.

Produced in association with Running Subway, this brand-new UK production follows the show's record-breaking Broadway success and promises to transport audiences to the whimsical world of Who-ville for a magical festive adventure. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the musical brings Dr. Seuss' beloved story to life with unforgettable songs, festive fun and plenty of heart.

The production will also feature a company of 14 young performers, selected from an open casting call launched by Leeds Playhouse and children's casting directors Keston & Keston earlier this year. Hundreds of young people from across the North of England were invited to submit self-tapes. Following workshops and recalls, Aba Batista, Lulu Barker, Jack Booth, Rudy Bragg, Zane Chaba, Minnie Day, Issa Leach, Ellie McArdle, Oliver Maurice, Karis Musongole, Cole Nicholson, Harper Philpott, Haiden Sihapanya and Isabel Zhang have been selected to join the company and will bring the children of Who-ville to life throughout the festive run.

The young performers were cast following an open invitation from Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director Tom Wright, who encouraged young people from across the region to audition for what he described as 'a wonderfully imaginative and joyful story' centred on kindness, community and connection.

Director Tom Wright said: “Seeing the sheer talent and enthusiasm in the open auditions was a joy in itself. This region is full of brilliant young performers, and it means so much to give fourteen of them the chance to bring Who-ville to life on our main stage. It's exactly the kind of opportunity the Playhouse exists to create.”

Tickets for Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical are on sale now. Due to popular demand two additional dates have now been added on Sunday 3 & 10 January, both at 12.30pm. There will be Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances as well as educational workshops delivered by the Playhouse's award-winning Playhouse Connect team.

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