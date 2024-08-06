Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Presents Ayckbourn Classic BEDROOM FARCE – A COMEDY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queen's Theatre Hornchurch will present a comedic whirlwind of marital mix-up, as Ayckbourn comedy classic Bedroom Farce plays from 29 August – 21 September.

The stellar cast includes Louise Bangay (People Places and Things – Cleveland, Handbagged - New Vic Theatre) as Delia, Paul Cawley (George and The Dragon and Once in a Lifetime - National Theatre) as Ernest, Michael Cusick (A View From The Bridge - Theatre Royal Bath & Theatre Royal Haymarket, Noises Off - Theatre Royal Haymarket) as Nick, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (Julius Caesar - RSC, Much Ado About Nothing - Shakespeare's Globe) as Susannah, Tom Padley (A Midsummer Night's Dream - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, The Merry Wives of Windsor - RSC) as Trevor, Nicholas Prasad (The Full Monty - UK Tour, Around The World In 80 Days - Theatre by the Lake) as Malcolm, Alana Ramsey (Nanny - Bristol Old Vic Studio, The Importance of Being Earnest - The Vaudeville Theatre) as Jan and Rosie Wyatt (The Box of Delights - RSC, Wind in the Willows Wilton's - Wilton's Music Hall) as Kate.

Step into the comical chaos of married life with Alan Ayckbourn's 1975 comedy, Bedroom Farce. In today's world of reality TV, dating apps, and relationship advice columns, Ayckbourn's timeless classic poses the question: what really happens when the honeymoon is over?

Misunderstandings, mishaps, and marital mayhem follows as we peek into the private lives of four couples over a single night. Set across three bustling bedrooms, Bedroom Farce delivers a witty and heartwarming exploration of relationships, spanning 12 hilarious hours.

Bedroom Farce marks Co-Creative Director of Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Alex Thorpe's inaugural production at the theatre. Alex's work as a director includes: First Encounters: The Comedy of Errors, Three Tales from Ovid (RSC), Frankie Vah by Luke Wright (Underbelly/Soho Theatre/ Paul Jellis Productions); Twelfth Night (Orange Tree Theatre); Lee Harvey Oswald (Finborough Theatre).

Alex says:

“I've just celebrated my third wedding anniversary, and with the arrival of my daughter 16 months ago, it was inevitable that my marriage would change. Like the characters in the play, we're adapting and evolving. This is a play about relationships across generations. Audiences will see themselves in at least one set of characters, but probably a little in each!”

“We have the most brilliant company of actors and a creative team and diving into these riotously funny observations of real people has been a real rollercoaster of laughs! We can't wait to share them with our audience”

Bedroom Farce is cast by Hannah Miller. Ling Lin is assistant director. It is designed by Alys Whitehead with movement direction by Jonnie Riodan, fight direction from Lisa Connel and intimacy coordination from RC Annie . Lighting design is by Lucía Sánchez Roldán. Sound designer and composition is by Beth Duke. it is produced by Francesca Clark for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, with Daniel Steward as production manager. Stage management includes Becky Brown (CSM) Amy Bending (DSM) and Sofie Mirza (ASM).

Tickets are on sale now at www.queens-theatre.co.uk and you can enhance your theatre experience by attending a FREE Director's Talk on Mon, 2 Sep. Gain unique insights into the making of Bedroom Farce and hear from the creative minds behind the production. Reserve a spot for this pre-show discussion when booking.

