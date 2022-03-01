Pyramid and Parr Announce Programme For The New Season

After an extraordinary period and the exceptional challenges of the pandemic, Pyramid and Parr Hall are bouncing back with a bumper programme for the new season.

The live venues in Palmyra Square - run by the charity Culture Warrington - have unveiled their full line-up running through to July with the launch of the first brochure for 2022.

From music icons such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Shed Seven and Miles Kane to some of the biggest names in comedy such as Jason Manford and Will Mellor and Ralf Little from Two Pints Podcast Live, there will be plenty of high profile shows in the heart of Warrington in the next few months.

Parr Hall is also becoming more and more popular as a destination where stars share their fascinating life stories and Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder, SAS: Who Dares Wins' Mark 'Billy' Billingham and Liverpool FC legends John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Steve McMahon will be doing just that this season.

Families are well catered for too, particularly thanks to Culture Warrington's links with Tall Stories. The children's theatre specialists are bringing two well-loved Julia Donaldson tales to Parr Hall - The Gruffalo and The Smeds and The Smoos.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Pyramid and Parr Hall, said: "There is all that and much more in one of our most packed programmes yet.

"We had to close for more than a year during the pandemic so we can't tell you how it means to us to be back at full momentum - putting on top quality entertainment a town of this size deserves.

"Recent shows at Pyramid and Parr Hall have offered joy, elation and escapism - things we were all pretty short of during the Covid crisis.

"And, as a charity, I'd just like to say we really appreciate the support of every customer especially when we know things are still tough at the moment and money is tight.

"We've had the odd bump in the road with our programme in the past few months due to the impact of the pandemic but we're proud to be back with a bang.

"We're buzzing from a run of sell-out comedy sets and live gigs and in that spirit we are determined to start the new season as we mean to go on - putting on more incredible shows with something for everyone."

To view all the events taking place at Pyramid and Parr Hall visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org

