Punchdrunk's VIOLA'S ROOM Extends Run

Punchdrunk, the internationally-acclaimed company that pioneered the breakthrough of immersive theatre in the UK, has announced an extension of Viola’s Room, which is now booking until 3 November.

Wednesday performances now start from 2pm, playing through to 8:20pm to welcome families in the summer holidays. Viola’s Room is categorised as PG13 and is suitable for adventurous teenagers.

Barefoot, and wearing headphones, small groups of up to six at a time feel their way through a maze-like installation as an unseen narrator guides them on a sensory journey to reveal a story of innocence lost and obsession unleashed.

Written by Booker Prize-shortlisted Daisy Johnson, Viola’s Room reimagines Barry Pain’s classic gothic mystery The Moon-Slave for a new audience. It distils two decades of Punchdrunk’s immersive practice into an intimate, linear, audio-driven adventure that promises to suffuse the dreams of those who dare to follow the light.

The production is conceived, directed and designed by Artistic Director Felix Barrett, with co-direction by Associate Director Hector Harkness (One Night, Long Ago; The Third Day) and design by Casey Jay Andrews, who was part of the design team on The Burnt City. Working with Punchdrunk for the first time are Lighting Designer Simon Wilkinson (Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Vanishing Point’s Metamorphosis), and Sound Designer Gareth Fry (Complicité’s The Encounter; V&A’s David Bowie Is, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser and Diva exhibitions).

Viola’s Room is based at Punchdrunk’s home at One Cartridge Place, Woolwich.

Tickets are on sale from http://punchdrunk.com/work/violas-room/

