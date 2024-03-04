Puccini's MADAME BUTTERFLY Will Return To The Royal Opera House

This Spring, Madama Butterfly will return to the Main Stage at the Royal Opera House. Receiving its tenth revival, Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier's lasting production draws inspiration from 19th-century European images of Japan to bring Puccini's devastating tragedy to life.

Kevin John Edusei returns to the Royal Opera House after making his debut in La bohème in 2022 and conducts two outstanding international casts. Asmik Grigorian and Hrachuhí Bassénz take on the role of Cio-Cio-San. Joshua Guerrero returns to the role of Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton, having performed it with The Royal Opera in 2022; he shares this with South Korean tenor SeokJong Baek, who makes his role debut on Saturday 6 April.

Lauri Vasar and Andrè Schuen perform the role of Sharpless. Hongni Wu and Enkelejda Shkoza take on the role of Suzuki, and Ya-Chung Huang and Colin Judson share the role of Goro.

Madama Butterfly will be relayed live to cinemas across the world on Tuesday 26 March at 7:15pm GMT. Encore screenings will be relayed from Sunday 31 March. More information is available from Live in Cinemas: Madama Butterfly (roh.org.uk).

Madama Butterfly is performed on the Main Stage from 14 March to 18 July. Tickets are available from roh.org.uk.