Protein Presents The Third Chapter Of Woolwich Based Promenade EN ROUTE

This summer, Luca Silvestrini's award-winning Protein embarks on a new development of its popular outdoor experience En Route, this version being named En Route Together, across Woolwich, South East London.

Performed across outdoor spaces in Woolwich, En Route Together takes to the streets from Friday 26 - Sunday 28 July. Featuring a cast of community performers including PULSAR UK, Dancing To the Music of Time and Sing Together, this promenade performance unites professional artists, musicians, and local people.

“An adventure from start to finish” (Seeing Dance) En Route Together offers new and unusual insights into the local area, emerging from the historic setting of St George's Garrison Church crossing streets and squares on its way to the Royal Arsenal. A relaxed walking experience which welcomes all and aims to be accessible to everyone, audiences will be swept up in a 360-vision of a community on the move as dance, storytelling, and live music unfold around them.

For over 25 years Luca Silvestrini's Protein has been one of the most distinctive voices in British dance theatre, blending choreography, text, music, and social commentary to engage and entertain audiences and participants across the world, winning countless awards. Most recently Luca Silvestrini won One Dance UK Artistic Innovation in Dance Award in 2024, the Award for Culture from Premio Vallesina in Italy in 2022 and Protein gained the prestigious Community Project of the Year Award 2022 from The Stage.

For more information about Protein please see https://proteindance.co.uk/.

