Polka Theatre to Present THE PAPER DOLLS Directed and Adapted by Peter Glanville

With The Emperor's New Clothes currently running in the Main Theatre space, Peter Glanville - Artistic Director of Polka Theatre has announced the run of The Paper Dolls, which plays in Polka's Adventure Theatre, opening on 28 May, with previews from 21 May, and runs until 7 August. This major revival sees Glanville return to direct his adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Rebecca Cobb's much-loved book of the same name, in a co-production between Polka Theatre and Little Angel Theatre.

Peter Glanville said today, "It has been wonderful to revive my adaptation of Julia Donaldson's book which celebrates a child's imaginative world as well as gently exploring themes of love and loss. Lyndie Wright, founder of Little Angel Theatre made the most beautiful puppets and props which are inspired by Rebecca Cobb's beaming illustrations and Julian Butler composed an evocative soundtrack which gently takes us into the animated world of tigers, crocodiles and pigs as well as the little girl's memory."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

A Polka Theatre and Little Angel Theatre co-production

THE PAPER DOLLS

Directed and Adapted by Peter Glanville

Cast: Andrea Duffy, Clare Pointing

Puppet and Set Designer: Lyndie Wright; Composer: Julian Butler; Lighting Designer: David Duffy

21 May - 7 August

Press performance: Sat 28 May 3pm

ADVENTURE THEATRE

When a little girl makes a string of paper dolls, she takes them by the hand on a fantastical adventure. Whirling through the home and garden, they fly through the air, until they are confronted with some very sharp scissors...

Adapted from the acclaimed picture book created by former Children's Laureate Julia Donaldson with award-winning illustration by Rebecca Cobb, The Paper Dolls comes to life with stunning puppetry and original music in Polka Theatre's much-loved production.

Andrea Duffy plays Mum and Tommy. She is an actor, singer, puppeteer, writer and director. Her recent theatre credits include The Dong With a Luminous Nose (Metal Rabbit/ Cubic Feet/ Monstro Theatre); and at Park Theatre in her one-person show, Five Little Christmas Monkeys (Baby Panda). Puppetry credits include Dogs Don't Do Ballet (co-creator, Little Angel Theatre), Little Angel by the Sea (co-writer and performer), A VERY OLD Man With Enormous Wings (Kneehigh), Cindermouse, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Fabulous Flutterbys, Goldilocks, The Wild Night of the Witches (Little Angel Theatre) and Bookstory (Monstro Theatre). Other credits include A Christmas Carol (Antic Disposition), Dick Whittington, directed by Trevor Griffiths in his own short play - Apricots, Round the Horne: Revisited (UK tour), The Canterbury Tales (Nottingham Theatre Royal), and The Basil Brush Show for CBBC. Her company Baby Panda is currently developing a new production, based on the popular children's book, Heidi.

Clare Pointing plays Rosie. In 2015, Pointing wrote her first solo show Delphine which ran at various festivals and venues including Pleasance Edinburgh Fringe, and Soho Playhouse New York and is now available in audio via Spotify. She followed this with a second solo show With Child, a series of monologues delivered by six characters. The show played various festivals to critical acclaim, and enjoyed a sell-out run at Soho Theatre. Most recently she was awarded Arts Council funding to run two weeks of R&D on her new play My Best Friend's Baby which she plans to preview on stage this year.

Peter Glanville joined Polka Theatre in November 2013 following eight years as Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Little Angel Theatre. At Polka, Glanville has advanced his reputation for Early Years work as well as directing premieres of new productions by authors including Michael Rosen, Helen Stephens, and Julia Donaldson. He has directed acclaimed productions including Moominsummer Madness, We're Going on a Bear Hunt, The Tear Thief and The Everywhere Bear.

This play is based on the original book The Paper Dolls, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Rebecca Cobb. Published by Macmillan Children's Books 2013.