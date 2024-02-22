Polka Theatre Reveals Lineup of Easter Events For 2024

Polka Theatre has announced details of the array of activities that families can enjoy this Easter holidays in the Wimbledon venue. Events include brand-new productions - Romeo and Juliet and Three Billy Goats Gruff - as well as a host of workshops, free play spaces, and more.

Polka Theatre and Beats & Elements present a fresh version of Romeo and Juliet in their Adventure Theatre from 2 March to 14 April.Shakespeare’s most famous story is re-told in a South London landscape, through rap and rhythms. It’s 'Romeo and Juliet', but as you’ve never heard it before. This innovative production tells the story in 60 minutes and is recommended for 9-12+ year olds.

Polka Theatre, Hiccup Theatre and Derby Theatre collaborate to bring a brand-new production of Three Billy Goats Gruff to the Main Theatre this Easter. Running from 29 March to 21 April, Three Billy Goats Gruff tells the much-loved tale of the adventurous Billy Goats as they dare to cross the bridge to the other side but meet a tricksy troll along the way. The story is told through puppetry, live music and original songs with audio description, British Sign Language and caption integration.

Alongside these shows are a variety of child only or family workshops and classes to get involved in.

Experience a multisensory storytelling bunny quest in Hop Lola Hop Storytime, based on the acclaimed book by Kathy Urban on 2 April, or take part in Family Puppet Playtime on 11 April to create your very own finger puppets.

Continue the fun of the Polka productions with two show-related workshops. Kids can write their own song and perform in an ensemble to create their own show, inspired by the Three Billy Goats Gruff in Mini Musical Adventure on 3 and 4 April. While older children can take inspiration from the production of Romeo and Juliet and transform their own story into song, in the Rapping Masterclass on 9 and 10 April.

Full workshop listings can be found here.

Helen Matravers said, “We are delighted to be co-presenting an accessible and gorgeous re-telling of the infamous troll-meets-goats story, as well as a brand-new version of Romeo and Juliet. Beats & Elements rap and sing their way through the most famous Shakespearean story... only in this version Romeo and Juliet come from Merton, and we've updated the story to resonate with pre-teen audiences. I am so proud that with these shows Polka is once again showing its dedication to making theatre accessible, diverse and inclusive - and a whole load of fun! With two incredible productions, numerous creative workshops to inspire all young people, and our wonderful free Playden, please pop in and get involved in Polka's world - our theatre is for everyone.”

Tickets are on sale now via polkatheatre.com or call 020 8543 4888*