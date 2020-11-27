Playground Theatre Announces December Shows

The Playground Theatre is to re-open next week with a programme of music, theatre and a pantomime starring national treasure Su Pollard. The West London venue initially re-opened in September but was forced to close again in November owing to changes in Government guidance. Lift Off Live, a celebratory evening of live theatre and music accompanied by cocktails, will launch the programme on 3rd December.

Music is at the fore of the programme: A cello and piano recital with Sebastian Comberti and Maggie Cole (6th Dec), live musical comedy from Bowjangles with Excalibow (10&11 Dec) and an evening of Portuguese Fado music, Noite de Fados (12 Dec).

Completing the live season, two Christmas-themed events, one for families and a second for adults as part of the Playground's annual RebelFestive event (19 &20 Dec). A Radio Panto version of Mother Goose (script in hand but full of action) on both afternoons will star Su Pollard and Jessica Martin. Moulin Scrooge follows in the evening and will be a joyful night of dance, music and comedy for grown-ups. It is rumoured that Santa Claus may appear at the two-day event.

New writing in the digital sphere will be available, with six showcases of short works taking place throughout December as KickItDown productions presents KickItDown's Digital Sharing (2-21Dec). Streamed Zoom pieces and audio dramas will fill the evenings, all of which were created in lockdown by established and emerging artists. The digital programme will be offered on a 'Pay What You Can' basis.

The Playground Theatre is an off-West End theatre dedicated to nurturing new talent and staging an international programme of shows. Led by co-Artistic Directors Peter Tate and Anthony Biggs, this unique space is in a former bus depot located on Latimer Road W10. Its name is intended as an invitation to theatre makers and performers to come and play, and to encourage bold experimentation with new works for the stage. Since it opened, The Playground Theatre has cultivated relationships with international companies and practitioners. To date, this has seen the venue work with leading creatives from Poland, Russia, Lithuania, Japan and beyond.

The Playground Theatre has taken various steps to ensure the health and safety of those visiting the space. Hygiene is maintained to an extremely high standard with frequent antibacterial surface cleaning, plus regular commercial grade fogging. To comply with Covid-19 Social Distancing guidelines, tickets to events are only available in seating clusters. All patrons are asked to bring and wear a mask in the theatre or purchase one from the box office. If anyone attending a performance displays signs of being unwell or receives a temperature test that indicates they may be affected by Covid19 the venue reserves the right to refuse admission in the interests of the health and safety of all patrons in the theatre.

Companies interested in developing work at The Playground should email info@theplaygroundtheatre.london.

