Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Ensemble for the 2024 Season

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced its Ensemble for the 2024 season, which runs between May and late September this summer.

The exciting 24- member Ensemble will feature Irene Allan (Wilf, Traverse Theatre Company and Red Dust Road, National Theatre of Scotland); Lola Aluko (Medea, National Theatre of Scotland and The Demon Headmaster, CBBC); Fiona Bruce (Once, West End and Scrooge, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Oliver Cookson (A Streetcar Named Desire and The Secret Garden, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Chris Coxon (The Wizard of Oz, Watermill Theatre and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Leicester Curve/UK Tour); Theo Diedrick (Sleeping Beauty, Theatr Clwyd and The True Adventures of Marian and Robin Hood, The Barn Theatre); tenor David Douglas (The Descent O’ Orpheus Tae the Underwal, Scots Opera Project); Olivier award-nominated Kirsty Findlay (Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour, National Theatre of Scotland and Sonia Friedman Productions and Islander: The Musical, Helen Milne Productions, New York Off-Broadway, UK tour and London transfer); Connor Going (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Footloose, West End, UK & International Tour); Charlotte Grayson (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and The Lord of the Rings, Watermill Theatre) and Nina Kristofferson (Nina Kristofferson’s Billie Holiday Story and Medea, Northern Broadsides).

This year’s Ensemble will also feature Signe Larsson (The Wizard of Oz, Watermill Theatre); Myles Miller (Alice In Wonderland, Liverpool Everyman Playhouse and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Leicester Curve and UK Tour); soprano Emma Morwood; baritone Colin Murray; sopranoColleen Nicoll; Wendy Paver (The Blonde Bombshells of 1943 and Summer Holiday, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Footloose, UK tour); David Rankine (The Fair Maid of the West, Royal Shakespeare Company and Kidnapped, National Theatre of Scotland); Sally Reid (Scot Squad, BBC Scotland and Shirley Valentine, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Elizabeth Rowe (Made in Dagenham, Queens Theatre, Hornchurch / New Wolsey, Ipswich and One Man Two Guvnors, Nuffield Theatre, Southampton); Robin Simpson (The Railway Children, York Theatre Royal and Much Ado About Nothing, Northern Broadsides); Luke Thornton (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole the Musical, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch and Summer Holiday, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Luke Wilson (Much Ado About Nothing, Royal Shakespeare Company and Rockets and Blue Lights, National Theatre) and mezzo-soprano Ulrike Wutscher.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said about the talented Ensemble, “I am thrilled to share news of all the incredible people who’ll be joining us this Season to form our 2024 Ensemble. They really are the most incredibly talented and inspirational group of artists. We can’t wait to make all our different summer productions with them this year.

We have met so many incredible people over the past four months and it has been a great privilege to go through the casting process to form this company with the other directors in the season -Adam Nichols, Douglas Rintoul, Ben Occhipinti, David Douglas, Richard Baron, and Sam Hardie.

The arrival of the Summer Ensemble marks a special moment in the year, injecting a fresh and vibrant energy into the Theatre. The passion, talent and commitment of every individual is what makes a summer in Pitlochry so special. And, as well as setting the stages alight here, this wonderful company will venture beyond Pitlochry, performing in St Albans, Ipswich, and Edinburgh.

It’s exciting to imagine what we will create for audiences inside, outside, and online, as we continue our mission to share Pitlochry with the world and the world with Pitlochry.”

This year’s Ensemble will feature in new revivals of the musicals Footloose (31 May-26 September), which is being co-produced with the New Wolsey Theatre, and the award-winning West End and Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (7 June-28 September), as well as the world première of Frances Poet’s new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility (21 June- 27 September), co-produced with OVO, and the return of the Theatre’s 2022 revival of the much-loved comedy Shirley Valentine (4 July-28 September) featuring the award-winning Sally Reid returning to the theatre in the title role.

The Ensemble will also feature the première of Elizabeth Newman’s acclaimed adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s much-loved classic story The Secret Garden (12 July- 22 August) and the world premières of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Firebrand Theatre Company’s co-production of Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed (24 May- 6 July), Harry Mould’s debut play The Brenda Line (15 August-18 September) as well as uniting with the Scots Opera Project to produce a Gaelic and Scots Language version of Purcell’s baroque masterpiece, Dido and Aeneas (31 August -15 September).

For further information and tickets for the Pitlochry Festival Theatre 2024 season visit pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com