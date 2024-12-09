Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Bristol Old Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for Bristol Old Vic's Christmas spectacular, The Little Mermaid. Check out the new photos below!

Full of original songs, circus and dance, award-winning writer Sonali Bhattacharyya and Bristol’s own Olivier Award-winning director Miranda Cromwell make a return for the next chapter in Bristol Old Vic’s series of festive family productions.

The Little Mermaid loves swimming, dancing and spending time with her friends. She might be the last mermaid in the Southern Waters, but it's still her home and the other sea creatures are family.

So when the sea starts to get warmer – the kelp wilting, the coral fading – she realises she has to act. The mermaid vows to protect their home and it seems a caring young man trying to restore the reef is just the person to help. But how much is she willing to sacrifice to find answers on land? Can her new friend really be trusted to help? And what oily monsters lurk in the shadows?

Dive into a magical underwater kingdom this Christmas with Bristol Old Vic’s bold and breathtaking re-imagining of the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale about love, hope, and how no one is too small to change the world.



The cast includes Liana Cottrill making her professional stage debut as The Little Mermaid "Sereia", Nandi Bhebhe (Coral), Corrina Buchan (Jocasta/Clown Fish), Holly Downey (aerialist), Michael Elcock (Richard/Seahorse), Alison Fitzjohn (Inky Slick). John Leader (Kai), Esther Myers-Insole (ensemble) and onstage musicians Alex Heane and Harry Miller.



Creative team includes Composer and Musical Director Femi Temowo, Lighting Designer Zeynep Kepekli, Sound Designers Holly Khan and Dave Price, Associate Director Julia Head and Circus Director Holly Downey.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Comments