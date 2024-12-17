Photos: THE JINGLECLAW at Birmingham Hippodrome

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birmingham Hippodrome has released first look photos for the brand new musical, The Jingleclaw. The production is the first in a series of musicals for children produced by Birmingham Hippodrome – through the UK’s first in-house new musical theatre department – under their My First Musical banner. Check out the photos below!

Written by Robyn Grant and Tim Gilvin, The Jingleclaw tells the story of Astrid, a young girl with a big heart and even bigger ideas. In a cosy village nestled in the snowy mountains, the Shnootnoot Winter Festival is fast approaching. Astrid is busy practising to play with her school band. Everyone wants her to keep in time, but Astrid just wants to march to the beat of her own drum. Meanwhile, deep in the Winterwood, The Jingleclaw awakes, a mischievous monster who can’t STAND festive cheer and music.

The Jingleclaw features Alexia McIntosh as 'The Jingleclaw' (SIX the Musical), Isabella Gervais as 'Astrid' (God Catcher Edinburgh Fringe, Dusskk Snap Elastic, The WorkRoom, Fame the Musical Athens), Mpilo May as 'Dad' (Soldier On Sheffield City Hall, Shakespeare in Love Fugard Theatre, West Side Story Artscape Theatre/Fugard Theatre), Miiya Alexandra as 'Jacob' (The King and I London Palladium Theatre, UK/International tour, Amelie The Musical Criterion Theatre, All’s Well that Ends Well Shakespeare in the Squares) Alex Cardall as 'Hans' (The Box of Delights RSC, Winnie The Pooh: A New Musical Stage Adaptation Riverside Studios & UK Tour, The Osmonds: A New Musical UK Tour), and Sue Appleby as 'Ms. Whimsy' (The Winslow Boy Frinton Summer Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Palace Theatre, Rutherford And Son National Theatre).

The creative team includes Anthony Lau as Director (The Crucible, Miss Saigon Crucible Theatre Sheffield), Laura Cubitt as movement and puppetry director (The Lion Inside, The Enfield Haunting), Charlotte Henery as set and costume designer (Follies, 4 Walls), Sean Gleason as lighting designer (2:22 A Ghost Story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Giles Thomas as sound designer (Cat On A Hot Tin Roof Leicester Curve, Hedda Gabler Sherman Cymru), and Mikayla Teodoro as puppetry designer (My Neighbour Totoro, 101 Dalmatians).

In 2023 Birmingham Hippodrome established its New Musical Theatre department and The Jingleclaw is their first production. The New Musical Theatre department is led by Creative Director, Chris Sudworth, and Head of New Musical Theatre, Deirdre O’Halloran.

