Photos: SLAVE: A QUESTION OF FREEDOM at the Lowry

All new production photos have been released for the multi award winning play Slave: A Question of Freedom following a successful opening night at The Lowry. Check out the photos below!

Slave: A Question of Freedom is on a national tour running until the 9 November showing at the Lowry (9-12 October), Bristol Tobacco Factory (16-19 October), Shakespeare North Playhouse (22-24 October) and Riverside Studios London (30 October - 9 November). The press nights are the 9 October at The Lowry in Salford and 31 October at Riverside Studios in London but we are welcoming press at Bristol and Shakespeare North Playhouse too.

Winner of the first Anti-Slavery Award (Human Trafficking Foundation, 2011), Best New Play - Pete Postlethwaite Manchester Evening News Award, Arts Review Award for Best Director, Best Actress and Best New Play and Performed in the House of Lords 2011.

Photo Credi: Roger Moore Photography

