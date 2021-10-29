Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SIRENS Begins Previews at Mercury Theatre

This haunting new play explores themes of belonging, family ties and forgiveness.

Oct. 29, 2021  

Mercury Theatre is presenting Sirens by award-winning playwright Kenny Emson, launching the Mercury Originals programme showcasing ground-breaking new plays by local writers. Bethany Pitts directs Jesse Akele (Isla), Simon Darwen (Rory) and Tanya-Loretta Dee (Gemma). The production opens on 2 November, with previews from 28 October, and runs until 6 November.

Check out photos below!

Completing the creative team is Zoe Hurwitz (Co-Designer) Cara Evans (Co-Designer) Kathrine Sandys (Lighting Designer) and Frazer Merrick (Sound Designer).

Rory and Gemma break in to the Mersea Island RNLI station on Halloween in 1987. He wants to run away to London. She wants him to notice that she's not drinking. Over the course of the next thirty-four years the consequences of that night will tear their lives apart. This haunting new play explores themes of belonging, family ties and forgiveness.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Jesse Akele

Simon Darwen

Simon Darwen, Jesse Akele

Simon Darwen, Tanya-Loretta Dee

Tanya-Loretta Dee

Tanya-Loretta Dee

Tanya-Loretta Dee, Simon Darwen - Sirens

Simon Darwen, Jesse Akele


