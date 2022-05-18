Photos: Political Thriller DEAD LIES Comes To The Belgrade This Summer, Starring Jeremy Edwards

This summer, the Belgrade Theatre's Main Stage plays host to a gripping new political thriller. Dead Lies is the debut play from best-selling crime novelist Hilary Bonner, and stars Hollyoaks and Holby City actor Jeremy Edwards, playing from Weds 29 - Thurs 30 June.

In this fast-moving, hard-hitting political thriller, follow the fiercely-fought campaign of Peter George, who promises a new kind of politics. As he attempts to restore trust in a broken political system, a shocking secret lies in his past. As buried truths rise from the ashes, a media cascade threatens to bring down Britain's new saviour.

Making an eagerly awaited return to the stage is Hollyoaks and Holby City actor Jeremy Edwards as would-be Prime Minister Peter George.

Jeremy Edwards said: "Joining the cast of Dead Lies is a phenomenal opportunity for me. It has that rare combination of the right script at the right time. I have been waiting for such a strong piece of drama to come along for quite some time. Not only because it is sexy, scandalous and mysterious it is incredibly on point. I'm delighted".

Joining Jeremy on stage will be Alicia Charles (Coronation Street, Holby City) who plays Press Secretary Kate Compton, Portia Booroff (Doctors, EastEnders) as Peter's devoted wife Jo George, and Claire Dyson, fresh from appearing opposite Liam Neeson in Made In Italy, as ex-supermodel Stephanie Jones. Making his UK tour debut is George Verghis in the role of Peter George's Campaign Manager James Gillen.

Director Joe Harmston (Octopus Soup!, Belgrade Theatre, 2019) said: "Hilary does that rare thing writing a thriller for the stage: like Agatha Christie, she puts psychology first, making Dead Lies the best sort of whodunit."

Dead Lies is a roller-coaster ride of a play, packed with twists and turns until the very last scene. Expect the unexpected. No one is safe.

Dead Lies runs on the Belgrade's Main Stage on Weds 29 & Fri 30 June. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or by visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.