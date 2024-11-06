Photos: PETER PAN In Rehearsal At The Mercury Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mercury Theatre has released photos from inside rehearsal for the 2024/5 pantomime, The New Adventures of Peter Pan, which will run from 23 November 2024 – 19 January 2025.

The pantomime will be written by David Phipps-Davis and directed by and starring “the best Dame in the country” (British Theatre) Antony Stuart-Hicks as Sherry Smee. Mercury pantomime legend, Dale Superville (currently performing in the West End cast of Fawlty Towers) also returns as Smee.

Joining previously announced Superville and Stuart-Hicks will be West End star David Breeds (Rock of Ages, Dear Evan Hansen) in the titular role and Jazz Evans (Spamalot, Madagascar – The Musical) as Captain Hook, both making their Mercury pantomime debuts this year. Returning to the Mercury for pantomime season will be Alexandra Barredo (Witness for the Prosecution, Sex Education) as Wendy, Nick Brittain-Keates (Sleeping Beauty) as Ensemble/Understudy, Sasha Latoya (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Little Shop of Horrors) as Tinkerbell and Shelby Speed (Blippi – The Wonderful World Tour) as Ensemble/Understudy.

The production will once again also feature a junior chorus of local young performers. Out of 126 hopefuls, 16 young people were chosen aged between 9 and 16 from all over Colchester: Isla Christie, Daisie McIntyre, Niamh Butcher, Tristan Mathieson-Scott, Harrison Agoro, Benjamin Spalding, Chloe Cheung, Roseanna Davis, Dolly Chew, Bella Guest, Lilia Gillooly, Misan Idowu, Archie Kropidlowski, Joe Clark, Miguel Benerayan and Chloe Long.

Joining Phipps-Davis and Stuart-Hicks on the creative team will be The Pantomime Award-winner Jasmine Swan as Designer, Matt Ladkin as Lighting Designer, Nico Menghini as Sound Designer, Rosie Mather as Choreographer and Joshua Tarrier as Musical Director

Dale Superville will return to the Mercury Theatre direct from the West End as part of the original cast of the new play adaptation of Fawlty Towers. Superville’s long relationship performing at the Mercury includes playing Patsy in Spamalot, Centipede in James and the Giant Peach, Toad in Wind in the Willows and Sir Percy Porter in Habeas Corpus. Superville’s performance credits also includes Tom’s Midnight Garden (London and New York), Simply Heavenly (Ambassador Theatre Group and Young Vic) and Grandpa In My Pocket (Nottingham Playhouse/UK tour).

This year’s pantomime will mark Antony Stuart-Hicks’ ninth Mercury pantomime season. He is the Senior Producer for the Mercury and directing credits include the UK tour of The Hound of the Baskervilles, the international tour of Robin Hood and multiple pantomimes across the UK. Performance credits include Edna Turnblad in Hairspray (Dubai), Professor Callaghan in Legally Blonde (Jersey Opera House) and Roscoe in Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens (Criterion Theatre, West End).

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Nick Brittain, Shelby Speed

Jazz Evans

Jazz Evans and Company

David Breed, Sasha Latoya

David Breeds

Dale Superville, Sasha Latoya, David Breeds, Jazz Evans

Dale Superville, Antony Stuart- Hicks

Rosie Mather, Antony Stuart-Hicks, Dale Superville

The Company of PETER PAN

The Company of PETER PAN

The Company of PETER PAN

The Company of PETER PAN

Antony Stuart- Hicks, Dale Superville

Alexandra Barredo

Alexandra Barredo and Company

Alexandra Barredo and Company

