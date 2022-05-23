Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING

London Classic Theatre presents a new UK tour of Marc Camoletti's BOEING BOEING. Michael Cabot directs Nathalie Barclay (Gabriella), Jo Castleton (Bertha), Isabel Della-Porta (Gloria), Jessica Dennis (Gretchen), John Dorney (Bernard) and Paul Sandys (Robert) in a translation by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans.

The production opens at Lighthouse Poole on 19 May before touring to Mold, Bath, Eastbourne, Bury St Edmunds, Derby, Guildford, Malvern, Cambridge and Winchester, concluding at Darlington from 26-30 July 2022.

Paris, 1962. Bernard, a successful architect, has a very complicated love life. His three fiancées, Gloria, Gabriella and Gretchen, work for different airlines with different timetables. With the help of his maid, the long-suffering Bertha, Bernard has somehow managed to keep all three women blissfully unaware of the others' existence. However, the arrival of an old friend from the provinces and the launch of a new super-fast jet propel Bernard's carefully constructed plans into comic chaos. Marc Camoletti's award-winning farce was a West End and Broadway hit and has delighted audiences worldwide for over 50 years.