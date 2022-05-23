Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING

Marc Camoletti’s award-winning farce was a West End and Broadway hit and has delighted audiences worldwide for over 50 years.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 23, 2022  

London Classic Theatre presents a new UK tour of Marc Camoletti's BOEING BOEING. Michael Cabot directs Nathalie Barclay (Gabriella), Jo Castleton (Bertha), Isabel Della-Porta (Gloria), Jessica Dennis (Gretchen), John Dorney (Bernard) and Paul Sandys (Robert) in a translation by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans.

The production opens at Lighthouse Poole on 19 May before touring to Mold, Bath, Eastbourne, Bury St Edmunds, Derby, Guildford, Malvern, Cambridge and Winchester, concluding at Darlington from 26-30 July 2022.

Paris, 1962. Bernard, a successful architect, has a very complicated love life. His three fiancées, Gloria, Gabriella and Gretchen, work for different airlines with different timetables. With the help of his maid, the long-suffering Bertha, Bernard has somehow managed to keep all three women blissfully unaware of the others' existence. However, the arrival of an old friend from the provinces and the launch of a new super-fast jet propel Bernard's carefully constructed plans into comic chaos. Marc Camoletti's award-winning farce was a West End and Broadway hit and has delighted audiences worldwide for over 50 years.

Photo Credit: Sheila Burnett

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
Isabel Della-Porta, John Dorney

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
Isabel Della-Porta, John Dorney

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
John Dorney, Paul Sandys, Nathalie Barclay

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
John Dorney, Jo Castleton

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
Jessica Dennis

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
John Dorney, Paul Sandys

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
Paul Sandys

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
John Dorney, Nathalie Barclay

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
Jessica Dennis

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
Jo Castleton

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
Nathalie Barclay

Photos: London Classic Theatre Presents A New UK Tour of BOEING, BOEING
Isabel Della-Porta, John Dorney



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Neuinszenierung Halt
  • Everland Presents The Concert For Climate
  • RAIN MAN Comes to Oscarsteatern This Week
  • ÅSA-NISSE OF ALL TIME Comes to Vallarna & Turne in July