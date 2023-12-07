Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse

The Enormous Crocodile is currently entertaining brave young audiences in the Courtyard theatre at Leeds Playhouse until 6 January.  

By: Dec. 07, 2023

The Roald Dahl Story Company, Leeds Playhouse and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have today revealed joyous new production ‘snaps’ of their marvellously moreish musical extravaganza, The Enormous Crocodile.  

  

Featuring a menagerie of puppets, toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction, The Enormous Crocodile is currently entertaining brave young audiences in the Courtyard theatre at Leeds Playhouse until 6 January.   

  

This wildly exciting musical based on Roald Dahl’s wickedly funny story will transfer to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in summer 2024.     

  

The company includes: Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (she/her) (Ursula, Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch) as the hungry Crocodile searching for a delicious child to snap up for dinner; Charis Alexandra (she/her) (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, West End) as Trunky the Elephant; Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings (he/him) (Dick Whittington, National Theatre) as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus; Philippa Hogg (she/her) (Peter Pan, National Theatre Productions) as the Roly Poly Bird; and Robyn Sinclair (she/they) (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Watermill Ensemble) as Muggle Wump the Monkey.    

  

The world-class creative team comprises: Development and Direction by Emily Lim (The Odyssey: The Underworld, National Theatre; Pericles, National Theatre); Co-Direction and Puppetry Design by Toby Olié (Spirited Away, Imperial Theatre Tokyo; Pinocchio, National Theatre); Set and Costume by Fly Davis (I Want My Hat Back, National Theatre; Ocean At The End of The Lane, National Theatre and West End);  Book and Lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra (The Long Song, Chichester Festival Theatre; Arabian Nights, Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh); Music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab; Orchestrations, Arrangements and Musical Supervision by Tom Brady (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre; Pinocchio, National Theatre); Choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu (Founder & Creative Director, Uchenna); Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Jessica Hung Han Yun (My Neighbour Totoro, RSC; The Glow, Royal Court); Sound Design by Tom Gibbons (Dear England, National Theatre); Musical Direction by Màth Roberts (Four Felons and a Funeral, GOYA; Peter Pan, OSO); Associate Director Tash Holway (The Windsors: End Game, Prince of Wales; Amelie, Criterion; Associate Designer Tom Paris (The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, West End/UK Tour; Draw Me Close, Young Vic); Associate Puppet Design and Puppet Supervision by Daisy Beattie (Spirited Away, Tokyo 2022, London 2024; The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre); Casting Director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor (The Witches, The Odyssey, National Theatre); Music Technologist Phij Adams (Newsies, Abba-Voyage); and Voice and Dialect Coach Gurkiran Kaur (Extinct, Theatre Royal Stratford East; Queens of Sheba, Soho Theatre & Nouveau Riche).  

  

The Enormous Crocodile is running alongside Oliver! as part of Leeds Playhouse's fun festive offer for families before transferring to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for their 2024 summer season. The production is part of a new slate of theatrical work from the Roald Dahl Story Company, which also includes a major new musical of The Witches at the National Theatre.  

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse
Robyn Sinclair, Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure

Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse
Robyn Sinclair

Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse
Philippa Hogg, Robyn Sinclair, Charis Alexandra and Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings

Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse
Philippa Hogg, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure, Robyn Sinclair, Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings and Charis Alexandra

Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse
Philippa Hogg, Charis Alexandra, Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings and Robyn Sinclair

Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse
Philippa Hogg

Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse
Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings, Robyn Sinclair and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure=

Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse
Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings, Philippa Hogg and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure




