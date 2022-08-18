Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE P WORD at the Bush Theatre

Bush Theatre presents THE P WORD by Waleed Akhtar, directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike. The production stars Esh Alladi and Waleed Akhtar. Performances run 9 September - 22 October. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Zafar flees homophobic persecution in Pakistan to seek asylum in the UK. Londoner Bilal (or Billy as he prefers to be known) is ground down by years of Grindr and the complexity of being a brown gay man. Their worlds are about to change forever.

Moving through casual hook-ups to the UK's hostile environment, Waleed Akhtar's sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men. This story of who wins in the luck of the life's draw is a new Bush Theatre commission.

The Bush is proud to be working with Micro Rainbow to realise this production. Micro Rainbow opened the first safe house in the United Kingdom dedicated solely to LGBTQI asylum seekers and refugees-. https://microrainbow.org/

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller