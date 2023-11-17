Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE LIGHT PRINCESS at Albany Deptford This Winter

Performances run 2-24 December.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Rehearsal photos from The Light Princess by LASTheatre at Albany Deptford have been released.  Check them out below!

A modern electronic musical theatre reimagining of The Light Princess without an evil sorceress lurking in the woods – because our heroine just is who she is, and maybe she doesn’t need to change to fit in, maybe the world needs to change instead. A kiss from a prince isn't going to cut it this time.

The Light Princess explores friendship, creativity, and the social model of disability. Led by a cast of disabled and non-disabled actors the show features creative captions, integrated audio description throughout and several integrated BSL performances.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Recommended For You