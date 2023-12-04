Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

The production opens on Saturday 9 December.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 3 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Newbury Corn Exchange Photo 4 Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Newbury Corn Exchange

Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre has announced the full cast and released rehearsal photos for this year’s fairest pantomime of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which opens on Saturday 9 December.

Previously announced are Britain’s Got Talent winners and street dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity, stage, screen, and pantomime legend Christopher Biggins, award-winning Actor and Stand-up Comedian Kev Orkian and musical theatre performers Kirsty Ingram and Rachel Stanley.

Starring as The Magnificent Seven are Jamie John (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs London Palladium and Birmingham Hippodrome, Robin Hood, See How They Run), Karen Anderson (Macbeth, Don’t Look Now, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2), Josh Bennett (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Alice in Wonderland, Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows), Jessica Pellegrini (Antman and the Wasp Quantumania, The Witcher), Maria Popska (Alice Through the Looking Glass, Hot Property, Get Santa), Brian Wheeler (Star Wars Return of the Jedi, Top Gear, The Witcher) and Bernadette Windsor (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Artemis Fowl, Come Back Lucy).

The cast is completed by a talented Ensemble comprising Taylor Bliss, Scott Coltman, Tilly-May Padley, Jessica Pickles, Chloe Radford, Jacob Reid, Kitty Rich, Owen Richardson, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Edward Simms and Jaden Wilkinson.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Theatre Christmas successes including last year’s production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

For three weeks only, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will bring all the laughter, spectacle, special effects and glittering festive magic audiences have come to expect each year from the Mayflower Theatre’s spectacular Christmas panto.

So, Mirror, Mirror on the wall, don’t miss the fairest pantomime of them all! Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Saturday 9 December – Sunday 31 December 2023) are selling fast and are on sale from Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at Click Here

 

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre; Full Cast Revealed!




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Now Playing at The Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Now Playing at The Stephen Joseph Theatre

This year's Christmas show at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre – a sparkling new adaptation of Beauty and the Beast – has opened and runs to 30 December.

2
Musical Theatre Writers Group Programme Launched By Birmingham Hippodromes New Musical The Photo
Musical Theatre Writers Group Programme Launched By Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musical Theatre Department

Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musical Theatre Department have launched their first opportunity for musical theatre writers.

3
Welsh National Opera Reveals Christopher Barron as Interim General Director Photo
Welsh National Opera Reveals Christopher Barron as Interim General Director

Welsh National Opera has announced the appointment of Christopher Barron as Interim General Director.  He will take up the role in early January 2024.

4
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Revealed as Wolverhampton Grands 2024 - 25 Pantomime Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Revealed as Wolverhampton Grand's 2024 - 25 Pantomime

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced BEAUTY AND THE BEAST as next year's pantomime, a first for the Grand Theatre stage at Christmas.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Christmas Agogo! in UK Regional Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
Zoetrope in UK Regional Zoetrope
National Dance Company Wales (12/13-12/16)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023 in UK Regional The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023
Glassalen, Tivoli (11/10-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You