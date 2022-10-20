Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Leeds Playhouse

The show will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 â€“ 28 January 2023 ahead of a major UK tour.

Oct. 20, 2022 Â 

There is just one month to go until the opening of the sensational new production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL presented by Leeds Playhouse in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions. The show will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 - 28 January 2023 ahead of a major UK tour.

More than 29,000 people have already booked their golden ticket to see this unmissable musical spectacular at Leeds Playhouse, including families, schools and a diverse range of community groups.

New rehearsal images revealed today give a tantalising glimpse of the musical numbers as cast members work on their movement to memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film such as 'The Candy Man' and 'Pure Imagination', plus new songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Gareth Snook leads this incredibly talented group of performers as Willy Wonka, with Amelia Minto, Isaac Sugden, Kayleen Nguema and Noah Walton sharing the role of Charlie Bucket in Leeds.

Based on Roald Dahl's glorious story, this marvellous musical adventure takes us into the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory with five young people who find a golden ticket. The famous five include Kazmin Borrer (Veruca Salt), best known for her starring role in both the UK tour and film version of the smash hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie; Teddy Hinde (Mike Teavee), who recently starred in Bird Brigade at The Other Palace; Marisha Morgan (Violet Beauregarde), known for her role in Top Boy on Netflix; and Robin Simoes Da Silva (Augustus Gloop), who recently starred in the UK tour of Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The loving Bucket family all live happily together in a tiny house with only one bed, which the four grandparents share. Grandpa Joe will be played by Michael D'Cruze who was part of Grace Not Dead Enough on ITV1; Grandpa George by Christopher Howell, who recently took part in The Witches of Eastwick in Concert (Sondheim Theatre); Grandma Josephine by Kate Milner Evans, who performed in Brief Encounter at the Watermill Theatre; Grandma Georgina by Julie Mullins, who is widely known from her starring role in the Australian soap Neighbours; and Mrs Bucket by Leonie Spilsbury, who recently starred in the hit comedy-drama series Heartstopper on Netflix.

The fully company includes Lydia Bradd, Darcie Brown, Josh Donovan, Ewan Gillies - last seen at Leeds Playhouse in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Lucy Hutchison, Patrick King, Jodie Knight, Jonathan Macdonald, Victoria Nicol, Katherine Picar, Lewis Rae, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Ty-Reece Stewart and Natasha Volley.

Directed by Leeds Playhouse's Artistic Director James Brining and adapted from Dahl's novel by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this dazzling reinvention of the successful West End and Broadway musical will transport the show to mouth-watering new heights for audiences in Leeds.

Joining James in the creative team are Music Supervisor & Orchestrations David Shrubsole; Set & Costume Designer Simon Higlett; Choreographer Emily Jane Boyle; Musical Director Ellen Campbell; Lighting Designer Tim Mitchell; Sound Designer Mike Walker; Video Designer Simon Wainwright; Illusions Chris Fisher; Casting Director Jim Arnold (Jim Arnold Casting); Children's Casting Director Emily and LJ (Keston & Keston); Orchestral Management Sylvia Addison (Music Solutions Limited); Voice Coach Eleanor Manners; Associate Director Priya Patel Appleby; Associate Choreographer Natasha Volley; Associate Video Designer David Callanan; Rehearsal Pianist and Children's MD Jamie Noar; and Assistant Director Karlene Wray.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, this devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and wild confectionary wizard Willy Wonka will take audiences to a world of pure imagination.

This Leeds Playhouse production is presented in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions.

Families are at the heart of the theatre experience at Leeds Playhouse and the Autumn/Winter 22 Season is jam-packed with half-term treats and festive offers. As well as enjoying the theatrical delights, families can make use of the theatre's child-friendly facilities, including its free creative play area, baby change and family toilets, highchairs and special catering options.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Leeds Playhouse
Kazmin Borrer

Leonie Spilsbury, Amelia Minto

Issac Sugden, Leonie Spilsbury

Gareth Snook

Lucy Hutchison

Leonie Spilsbury, Michael D'Cruze, Noah Walton, Kate Milner Evans, Julie Mullins, Christopher Howell

Michael D'Cruze

Teddy Hinde

Michael D'Cruze, Kayleen Guema

Emma Robotham-Hunt

Cast

James Brining

Cast

Ewan Gillies

Garth Snook





