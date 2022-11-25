Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ALADDIN at Wolverhampton Grand

The production opens on Saturday 3 December.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have released rehearsal photos for this year's magical pantomime adventure, ALADDIN, which opens on Saturday 3 December.

The pantomime stars Zoe Birkett, fresh from the West End production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, as play Spirit Of The Ring alongside EastEnders' Beppe Di Marco, Michael Greco as Abanazar. Joining them is CBeebies favourite Ben Cajee in the title role of Aladdin, returning favourites Tam Ryan as Wishee Washee and Ian Adams as Widow Twankey, Duane Gooden as the Genie, Ian Billings as the Notary and introducing Wolverhampton's own Sofie Anné as Princess Jasmine.

The cast is completed by ensemble Lydia Baber-Day, Samara Clarke, Ellie Cooper, Gabriella-Rose Marchant, Louis Quinn, Jack Skelton, Jacob Thomas and Jayd'n Tyrone.

Join Aladdin on a spectacular quest from humble beginnings to riches beyond his wildest dreams! With a magical lamp, the help of a trusty genie and three wishes, only he can take on the evil sorcerer Abanazar! Can he conquer the cave of wonders and who will win the heart of the princess in the most spellbinding battle of good versus evil!? Book tickets and find out in ALADDIN, a magical pantomime adventure from Saturday 3 December 2022 - Saturday 7 January 2023 at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Graeme Braidwood

