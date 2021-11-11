Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ALADDIN Pantomime at Mercury Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's first pantomime in its newly refurbished building Aladdin, written by Andrew Pollard with direction from the Theatre's Creative Director Ryan McBryde. The production opens on 4 December, with previews from 27 November, and runs until 16 January 2022.

Journey with us to distant shores where the penniless Aladdin dreams of winning the heart of the rebellious Princess Jasmine. When he is tempted by an evil sorceress with the promise of untold riches, our young hero finds himself trapped in the Cave of Wonders with nothing but his wits and a battered old lamp. Little does he know that its contents will change his life for ever.

Box Office: www.mercurytheatre.co.uk / 01206 573948