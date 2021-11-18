Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at the Kiln Theatre

Photo have been released from the first night of Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden at Kiln Theatre last night.

Joining Clare Perkins in the title role are Marcus Adolphy (Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus), Jessica Clark (Polly/Sophie), Crystal Condie (Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny), George Eggay (Pastor/Eldridge), Andrew Frame (Ian/Socrates/Bartosz), Scott Miller (Ryan), Hussina Raja (Asma), Theo Solomon (Darren/Young Maroon/Colin) and Ellen Thomas (Aunty P/Old Wife). The production, presented by Kiln Theatre in association with Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture, runs until 24 December.

A proper local legend. Married five times. Mother. Lover. Aunt. Friend. Alvita will tell her life story to anyone in the pub - there's no shame in her game. The question is: are you ready to hear it? Because this woman's got the gift of the gab: she can rewrite mistakes into triumphs, turn pain into parables, and her love life's an epic poem. They call her The Wife of Willesden...

A play that celebrates the human knack for telling elaborate tales, especially about our own lives.