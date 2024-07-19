Photos: Go Inside Press Night for RED SPEEDO At Orange Tree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See photos from inside press night of Red Speedo at Orange Tree Theatre. The cast including Finn Cole, Ciarán Owens, Parker Lapaine and Fraser James.

Special guests for the evening included Fay Ripley, Tara Fitzgerald, Trevor Nunn and more.

About Red Speedo

Ray lives to swim. He is within touching distance of international glory and a life-changing sponsorship deal. But everything changes when performance-enhancing drugs are discovered in the club’s refrigerator. As tensions run high, Ray’s brother wants them destroyed, his coach wants to call the authorities, his ex-girlfriend doesn’t want to know, and Ray wants the drugs back. A thriller played at the breakneck pace of an Olympic sprint, Red Speedo tackles the unforgiving weight of success in a world where the only crime is getting caught.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson

