Photos: Get a First Look at Sally Ann Triplett & More in BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL at Leicester's Curve Theatre

The first new UK production of Billy Elliot the Musical is now open at Leicester's Curve theatre. Directed by Nikolai Foster (A Chorus Line, Sunset Boulevard - At Home, West Side Story), the Made at Curve musical is now running until Saturday 20 August. Press night will take place on Wednesday 20 July.

The titular role of Billy Elliot, the miner's son with a passion for ballet, is performed by Leo Hollingsworth from Nottinghamshire, Alfie Napolitano from Northamptonshire, Samuel Newby from Hertfordshire and Jaden Shentall-Lee, whose family live in Leicestershire.

Billy's dance teacher Mrs. Wilkinson is played by West End and Broadway legend Sally Ann Triplett, whose iconic roles include Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes (National Theatre and Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Young Phyllis in Follies (Shaftesbury Theatre), as well as Martha in the recent Made at Curve UK tour of White Christmas.

Michael, Billy's best friend, is performed by Bobby Donald, Lucas Haywood, Ethan Shimwell and Leicester's Prem Masani, who makes his stage debut in the production.

All hailing from the East Midlands, Pearl Ball, Caitlin Cole, Lola Johnstone and Ellie Copping - who returns to Curve's stage having previously appeared as Susan Waverly in the 2018 Made at Curve production of White Christmas - share the role of Debbie, Mrs. Wilkinson's daughter.

Joe Caffrey, who previously performed in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical, joins the cast as Billy's Dad Jackie, while Broadway and West End sensation Rachel Izen plays Billy's Grandma Edna. Luke Baker (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the Made at Curve UK tour of Grease) plays Billy's older brother Tony and Jessica Daley (recently seen in Made at Curve productions of White Christmas and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber) plays Billy's Mam.

It's the mid 80s. Thatcher is at her most powerful. Men mine and boys box. Until, in a small town in County Durham, a young boy falls in love with ballet.

Set amidst the increasingly bitter 1984/85 miners' strike, Billy Elliot the Musical is a tale of determination, acceptance and daring to be different. In a close-knit community where family and tradition means everything, can Billy forge a new destiny and follow his passion?

Based on Stephen Daldry's acclaimed 2000 film, with music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall, this electrifying musical features incredible songs such as Solidarity, The Letter, He Could Be a Star and the show-stopping Electricity.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner