Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL

Winner of the inaugural Through the Mill Prize and shortlisted for the Papatango Prize, brand-new play ANIMAL tours to the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, the Tobacco Factory in Bristol and Park Theatre in London this spring, exploring how disability, sexuality and lust co-exist for people who require round-the-clock assistance.

Christopher John-Slater (All of Us, National Theatre; The Dumping Ground, CBBC) plays David - gay, disabled and profoundly horny. Written by Jon Bradfield (Ghosted: Another F***ing Christmas Carol, The Other Palace Theatre; Missing Alice, BBC4) and developed by disability activist and equality trainer Josh Hepple, ANIMAL is an authentic, hilarious, and heart-breaking look at hook-up culture, navigating relationships and how they intersect with practical needs and social barriers for disabled people.