Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL

ANIMAL tours to the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, the Tobacco Factory in Bristol and Park Theatre in London this spring.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Winner of the inaugural Through the Mill Prize and shortlisted for the Papatango Prize, brand-new play ANIMAL tours to the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, the Tobacco Factory in Bristol and Park Theatre in London this spring, exploring how disability, sexuality and lust co-exist for people who require round-the-clock assistance.

Get a first look at photos below!

Christopher John-Slater (All of Us, National Theatre; The Dumping Ground, CBBC) plays David - gay, disabled and profoundly horny. Written by Jon Bradfield (Ghosted: Another F***ing Christmas Carol, The Other Palace Theatre; Missing Alice, BBC4) and developed by disability activist and equality trainer Josh Hepple, ANIMAL is an authentic, hilarious, and heart-breaking look at hook-up culture, navigating relationships and how they intersect with practical needs and social barriers for disabled people.

Photo credit: Piers Foley

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
The cast




EXTREME ROBOTS UK LIVE TOUR 2023 to Launch in May Photo
EXTREME ROBOTS UK LIVE TOUR 2023 to Launch in May
The world’s most dangerous combat robots are getting ready to fight all across the country for the richest prize in the UK- The Extreme Robots Heavyweight Championship Belt!
TheatreCraft Is Back For Its 17th Year At The Royal Opera House Photo
TheatreCraft Is Back For Its 17th Year At The Royal Opera House
Save the date for TheatreCraft 2023, the UK's largest free theatre careers event.Taking place at London's Royal Opera House on Monday 20 November 2023, TheatreCraft is the place for young people to explore a huge range of offstage jobs.
Unearthed Festival Announces Lineup Of Iconic Music Makers, Theatre, Thinkers, Wellbeing, Photo
Unearthed Festival Announces Lineup Of Iconic Music Makers, Theatre, Thinkers, Wellbeing, and More
Unearthed Festival takes place from the 16-18 June 2023 and this years' line-up will welcome more performers, creators, teachers, musicians, shamans, comedians, artists and entertainers to the lush Pembrokeshire peninsula than ever before. 
Stage Directors UK Will Offer Two Stage Directors The Opportunity To Train In Directing Fo Photo
Stage Directors UK Will Offer Two Stage Directors The Opportunity To Train In Directing For TV
Stage Directors UK (SDUK) in association with Directors UK, ScreenSkills and Lime Pictures will offer two stage directors the opportunity to train in directing for TV. The directors will then go on to direct an episode each of Hollyoaks.

share