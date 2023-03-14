Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of ANIMAL
ANIMAL tours to the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, the Tobacco Factory in Bristol and Park Theatre in London this spring.
Winner of the inaugural Through the Mill Prize and shortlisted for the Papatango Prize, brand-new play ANIMAL tours to the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, the Tobacco Factory in Bristol and Park Theatre in London this spring, exploring how disability, sexuality and lust co-exist for people who require round-the-clock assistance.
Get a first look at photos below!
Christopher John-Slater (All of Us, National Theatre; The Dumping Ground, CBBC) plays David - gay, disabled and profoundly horny. Written by Jon Bradfield (Ghosted: Another F***ing Christmas Carol, The Other Palace Theatre; Missing Alice, BBC4) and developed by disability activist and equality trainer Josh Hepple, ANIMAL is an authentic, hilarious, and heart-breaking look at hook-up culture, navigating relationships and how they intersect with practical needs and social barriers for disabled people.
Photo credit: Piers Foley
